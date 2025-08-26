Fescaro joins Auto-ISAC as top-tier innovator partner

SUWON, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is an article published in The Korea Herald:

South Korean mobility software solutions provider Fescaro(https://www.fescaro.com/en/) said on Tuesday that it has officially signed an innovator partnership with Auto-ISAC in the US.

Auto-ISAC is a global automotive cybersecurity organization that uses a collaborative system to share industry intelligence and jointly respond to cyber threats.

About 80 global companies are participating, including the three major American automakers, including General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Other global automakers such as Toyota and Hyundai Motor Company, along with US government officials, are also actively engaged.

Auto-ISAC operates a partnership program to strengthen response capabilities and expand collaboration within the industry. The Innovator Partnership is the highest level of partnership for industry-leading companies.

Fescaro provides a field-proven, integrated security platform tailored to the automotive industry, supporting the transition to software-defined vehicles and ensuring cyber resilience throughout the vehicle’s entire lifecycle.

“Automotive cybersecurity is a team sport that requires the entire ecosystem to work together,” said Hong Seok-min, CEO of Fescaro. “Based on the expertise recognized at Auto-ISAC, we will strengthen strategic collaboration with global partners and contribute to enhancing industry intelligence.”