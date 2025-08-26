From Boardroom to Boulevard: Bruno Marc Unveils New Additions to Its Signature Collection

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bruno Marc, the contemporary men’s footwear brand celebrated for blending style, comfort, and versatility, unveils seven striking new designs for men. From polished Oxfords that command attention in the boardroom to hybrid sneakers and casual slip-ons built for effortless day-to-night wear, these styles are crafted for the modern man’s dynamic lifestyle. Alongside Bruno Marc’s signature classics—such as the KnitFlex and MaxFlex series—these new additions underscore the brand’s commitment to accessible, sophisticated footwear that delivers both style and performance at every step.



Bruno Marc continues to set the standard for modern men’s footwear with its 2025 lineup. From boardroom-ready Oxfords to casual slip-ons and dress sneakers, each design fuses sleek style with all-day comfort and dependable performance, crafted for men who move seamlessly through every aspect of life.

NEW FOR 2025 – Designs for a World in Motion



Business Classic

Caden – Polished Confidence for Every Occasion

For men who make an impression from the first handshake, the Caden Oxford blends glossy patent synthetic leather with plush velvet for a rich, tactile finish. The synthetic leather-covered foam insole reduces fatigue, while the ABS and rubber outsole offers reliable grip on polished floors. Ideal for business dinners, black-tie events, and any occasion where first impressions matter.

Business Dress Sporty

EZFlex GlideLite – The Quick-Change Professional

Designed for men whose calendars never slow down, the EZFlex GlideLite marries a breathable knit upper with slip-on ease, making it ideal for layering with tailored trousers or dressed-down denim. At just 9.5 oz, it’s paired with a cushioned EVA sole and anti-slip patches that keep you light and steady during busy, unpredictable days.

CrossFlex CrestLite – The Lightweight Achiever

Blending the sophistication of a Derby with sport-inspired comfort and agility, the CrossFlex CrestLite features a supple microfiber upper and EVA sole for a barely-there feel. A foam-padded collar prevents chafing, while slip-resistant patches ensure steady footing on urban terrain.

EZFlex GlideCraft – The All-Day Companion

With a stretchy knit upper, cushioned EVA midsole, and grippy MD outsole, the EZFlex GlideCraft transitions effortlessly from casual errands to semi-formal engagements. Its breathable, lightweight design ensures lasting comfort wherever the day takes you.

Casual Smart

Jorah – Workday to Wine Bar

The Jorah Derby-inspired dress shoe merges polished style with slip-on ease. An elastic collar allows quick wear, while the arch-support insole molds to your foot. Lightweight and responsive, it’s perfect for moving from the office to social gatherings without missing a beat.

Lifestyle Slip-On

Darrow – Everyday Breeze with a Seasonal Edge

With a breathable knitted vamp, elastic laces, and an EVA midsole for shock absorption, the Darrow thrives in transitional weather. The anti-slip outsole provides reliable grip on damp sidewalks and leaf-covered paths, making it a versatile pick for weekend escapes or weekday commutes.

Sneakers Originals

Bruno Marc Men’s Casual Sneakers – The Crossover Sneaker

Combining street-ready style with functional detailing, the sneaker features a spliced upper with California lasting for structured comfort. The cushioned EVA insole and slip-resistant rubber outsole keep you moving confidently through changing weather and bustling cityscapes.

BRUNO MARC CLASSICS – Perennial Favorites for Every Season

Business Dress Sporty

KnitFlex Breeze – The Year-Round Business Casual Essential

Lightweight, breathable, and endlessly versatile, the KnitFlex Breeze delivers airy comfort with a featherlight 7.76 oz build. Wingtip stitching gives a nod to traditional craftsmanship, while its cushioned EVA sole keeps pace with your schedule from morning to dusk.

KnitFlex SmartCraft – Boardroom Comfort with Casual Ease

With a stretch-knit upper and cushioned EVA midsole, the KnitFlex SmartCraft offers breathable comfort for transitional weather. The grippy MD outsole holds steady in autumn drizzle, making it a natural choice for professionals who balance style and practicality.

ActiveMetro – The City Walker’s Dress Shoe

Combining sleek looks with athletic function, ActiveMetro offers shock-absorbing cushioning, a slip-resistant outsole, and breathable materials to keep feet fresh. A cupped insole provides arch support, making it perfect for urban commuters and professionals on their feet all day.

Business Classic

MaxFlex SuiteCraft – Classic Wingtip, Modern Comfort

Elegant wingtip detailing meets a modern color-contrast welt in the MaxFlex SuiteCraft. A breathable 5mm mesh-covered EVA insole keeps feet comfortable, while the cushioned MD midsole and non-slip rubber outsole ensure lasting ease. Perfect for formal occasions and elevated weekend wear.

MaxFlex SuiteCraft- – Everyday Elegance with a Sporty Twist

Featuring a perforated PU upper for breathability, a padded collar for comfort, and an ergonomic outsole design, the SuiteCraft- delivers a sharp look without stiffness. Moisture-wicking lining and micro-arch support make it ideal for long workdays or travel.

Casual Smart – “Refined Relaxation”

Bruno Marc Derby Dress Sneakers – The Hybrid Staple

This lace-up hybrid offers the polish of a Derby with the casual appeal of a sneaker. A perforated synthetic leather upper enhances breathability, while a cushioned cotton insole and durable TPR outsole provide all-day comfort and grip.

Bruno Marc Casual Slip-On Loafers – Everyday Comfort

With a stretchy knitted upper, cork-covered EVA sole, and featherlight build, these loafers deliver breathable comfort in any season. Ideal for travel, weekend outings, and relaxed office settings.

Sneakers Originals

Bruno Marc Casual Sneakers – Performance Meets Polish

A supple upper, classic lace-up design, and arch-support cushioned insole make these sneakers as functional as they are fashionable. The 3.5mm anti-skid outsole ensures confident footing even on wet surfaces. Wear them with chinos, denim, or casual suiting for a fresh, modern take on smart dressing.

Workwear

Theo Work Shoes – Safety Without Sacrificing Style or Comfort

Certified slip-resistant under ASTM F1677 standards, the Theo is built for fast-paced, high-risk environments like kitchens, bars, and hospitality floors. Liquid-repellent treatment and a breathable, stretch upper keep feet dry, while EVA foam midsoles and PU insoles deliver fatigue-fighting cushioning. At just 9.88oz per shoe, they make long shifts lighter and more comfortable.

With the expansion of its 2025 collection, Bruno Marc continues to define the standard for modern men’s footwear—where style meets performance and versatility meets sophistication. From boardroom to weekend adventures, each design delivers effortless sophistication, enduring comfort, and versatile appeal. Whether embracing the standout new releases or the trusted classics, Bruno Marc empowers men to move through life with confidence, poise, and timeless style.

Available Now

Explore the Bruno Marc Oxford collection on Amazon, Official Website, TikTok, JustFab, and in selected retail stores. Step into this season’s most coveted styles and elevate your wardrobe with our exceptional range of Oxfords. Discover unparalleled value and quality, where timeless design meets enduring comfort.

