Galbot to Accelerate Robotics with NVIDIA Jetson Thor

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Galbot, a global leader in embodied intelligence and robotics, is integrating NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor into its G1 Premium robot, recently shown at the World Robotics Conference (WRC). As one of the early adopters in the industry, Galbot is leveraging Jetson Thor to elevate performance—unlocking swifter, smoother, and more intelligent autonomy—while setting new benchmarks for deployment across retail, healthcare, and logistics sectors.



Galbot G1 Premium Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor at WRC

By integrating NVIDIA Jetson Thor, Galbot has significantly raised the bar for general-purpose robotics, accelerating its roadmap and demonstrating how cutting-edge compute drives stronger autonomy and broader commercial deployment. Built on Jetson Thor, the G1 Premium has already achieved major gains in speed, fluidity, and real-time reasoning. With 7.5x the AI compute of the previous generation NVIDIA Jetson Orin and 3.5x greater energy efficiency, Galbot’s robots can now execute complex planning and motion with a level of precision that redefines what’s possible in embodied intelligence.

“Our G1 Premium, now running on NVIDIA Jetson Thor, delivers significant gains in speed and real-time reasoning, enabling our proprietary VLA models to achieve enhanced real-world performance” said Professor Wang He, Founder & CTO of Galbot. The robot’s performance was showcased at the WRC, where the G1 Premium was recognized as the “swiftest humanoid worker.”

Building on this foundation, Galbot has partnered with Tsinghua University and Shanghai Qi Zhi Institute to co-develop OpenWBT_Isaac—a specialized simulation platform for whole-body teleoperation of humanoid robots. Leveraging the OpenWBT system’s full-body control capabilities and powered by NVIDIA L20/RTX 5880 Ada GPUs with virtual-real fusion, OpenWBT_Isaac enables efficient and advanced development of humanoid robotics.

At the core of Galbot’s achievements is its unique Sim2Real methodology, which utilizes massive pre-training on large-scale, high-quality synthetic datasets and is refined with minimal real-world data. This approach drastically reduces dependence on costly real-world data collection while significantly improving generalizability across complex environments.

Galbot further demonstrated its technical capabilities by winning the championship at the World Humanoid Robot Games, competing fully autonomously without teleoperation and achieving first place in every round from preliminaries to finals. Driven by Galbot’s proprietary Sim2Real methodology and large VLA models, Galbot’s G1 robots are already operating fully autonomously in over10 pharmacies in Beijing, with plans to expand to over 100 locations nationwide by the year-end. Galbot has also partnered with leading manufacturers such as Bosch Group to deploy its AI-powered platform in smart production, replacing traditional robotic arms with more intelligent, adaptable solutions.