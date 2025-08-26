Hear the Passion, Feel the Moment — Khadas Tea Pro Now Available

Magnetic, ultra-slim, portable headphone amplifier delivering desktop-grade Hi-Fi sound

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When was the last time you truly listened to a song? At Khadas, we believe sound quality and portability should never be a trade-off. That’s why we created Tea Pro — a magnetic, ultra-slim portable DAC & headphone amplifier as small as a credit card, yet delivering desktop-grade high-fidelity sound.



Khadas Tea Pro

Tea Pro continues the Tea series’ signature magnetic card-style design, with 19 built-in magnets that snap it securely onto iPhones. Android or pre-12 iPhones can also use a magnetic ring for the same magnetic attachment. The upgraded leather back offers a gentler, noise-free snap. At only 8mm thin and 96g in weight, it’s effortless to carry anywhere. Inside, the flagship USB DAC XMOS XU316-1024 supports PCM 768kHz / DSD512, paired with ESS ES9039Q2M DAC, Qualcomm QCC5181 Bluetooth, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and LDAC codec support, and a 100fs femtosecond clock — ensuring clean, detailed, studio-grade sound.

For broader compatibility, Tea Pro adds a 4.4mm balanced output alongside the 3.5mm jack, precisely driving anything from entry-level IEMs to high-impedance headphones. It’s fully cross-platform with MFi-certified iOS support, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

User experience is enhanced with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display for quick info access and easy adjustments—covering audio format, gain, battery, and volume—no need to unlock your phone.

The Khadas Audio App offers EQ presets, filter selection, 10-band EQ, and gain control, giving music lovers both listening and tuning freedom.

Powered by a 2100mAh battery, Tea Pro delivers up to 8 hours of playback in USB mode and 11 hours in Wireless. It even supports USB-C charging from audio input devices such as phones, so your music never run out of energy.

Tea Pro isn’t about flashy specs — it’s about being a quiet companion for every moment you want to truly hear your music. Whether you’re an audiophile seeking sonic precision or someone who values quality and ease, Tea Pro brings sound closer to you.

Khadas Tea Pro officially launches on August 26th, 2025. We invite you to be among the first to experience this magnetic, ultra-portable DAC and headphone amplifier — hear the passion, and let the sound come closer.