Komutr Launches on Kickstarter: World’s First MagSafe Earbuds You’ll Never Lose

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Komutr, the world’s first MagSafe earbuds, launches on Kickstarter August 26, 2025, at 8 AM PT (11 AM ET). With an ultra-slim snap-on design, Komutr ensures you’ll never lose your earbuds again — while delivering premium wireless audio for iPhone and Android users alike.

Komutr – the first magsafe earbuds now on Kickstarter

Komutr, created by Artronic Designs, builds on its CES 2025 buzz, where it wowed outlets like TechCrunch, Daily Mail, Gear Patrol, and Fox News. With IFA 2025 planned for September, Komutr’s Kickstarter campaign offers the first chance to own this game-changing design.

“I designed Komutr because I was tired of losing earbuds and carrying bulky cases,” said Fabien Gaussorgues, CEO of Artronic Designs. “With MagSafe snap-on technology and sleek engineering, Komutr makes wireless audio effortless — and always by your side.”

MagSafe Technology Meets Superior Audio

Komutr’s standout feature is its built-in MagSafe integration, allowing users to magnetically attach the charging case to the back of their phone or MagSafe-compatible accessories. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or traveling, Komutr stays securely in place — eliminating the stress of lost earbuds and tangled cables.

With a case just 0.47 inches thin and earbuds weighing only 0.17 oz each, Komutr is the slimmest and lightest MagSafe earbud solution on the market.

Komutr Key Features

MagSafe Snap-On Technology: Securely attaches to your phone or accessories, ensuring your earbuds are always with you.

Premium Sound: High-fidelity drivers for immersive, crystal-clear audio.

Ultra-Slim Design: Just 0.47 inches thin and 0.17 oz per earbud — the slimmest MagSafe earbuds ever.

Smart Controls: Intuitive touch controls and a customizable app.

All-Day Battery: 7 hours of playback, plus 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Universal Fit: Works with iOS, Android, and non-MagSafe phones via magnetic ring adapters.

Find My™ Integration (iOS): Locate lost earbuds with Apple’s Find My network.

Sustainable Design: Minimizes e-waste by excluding redundant USB-C cables.

Proven on the Global Stage

Komutr was first introduced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where it captured attention from top global media including TechCrunch, Daily Mail, Gear Patrol, and Fox News Media. Featured in the Startup Innovation Zone at the Venetian Expo, it was celebrated as one of the most innovative personal tech launches of the show.

Join the Kickstarter

**Pre-order now for just $99 (retail $149)** and secure a limited gift with your order — exclusive for early backers. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Shipping begins October 2025.

About Artronic Designs

Artronic Designs is a forward-thinking technology company focused on simplifying modern life through smart, user-centric innovation. From wearables to wireless accessories, Artronic is redefining how tech integrates seamlessly into everyday routines.