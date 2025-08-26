Lao Brewery and PepsiCo Sign 15-Year Deal to Boost Growth in Laos

Lao Brewery Co., Ltd. (LBC) and global food and beverage company PepsiCo have signed a new 15-year strategic partnership to strengthen their long-term cooperation in the Lao market.

The agreement builds on more than 50 years of collaboration between the two companies.

The signing took place at LBC’s headquarters in Vientiane, marking a new milestone in their relationship. Both companies say the extended deal reflects shared confidence in the Lao market and a joint commitment to future growth.

LBC Managing Director Henrik Andersen said the partnership supports the company’s efforts to expand its product range and grow its local presence. This includes aligning with Carlsberg’s “Accelerate SAIL’27” strategy, under which LBC operates.

Over the years, the LBC-PepsiCo partnership has played a key role in developing the soft drink market in Laos. It has brought well-known brands such as Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, and Sting to Lao consumers.

Earlier in 2025, the companies expanded their cooperation to include PepsiCo’s snack products. In July, they also introduced Lipton Ready-to-Drink tea to the local market.

The partnership aims to combine PepsiCo’s global experience with LBC’s strong local reach. Together, they plan to improve digital sales and distribution, while offering a broader range of products under PepsiCo’s “Power of One” model, which links beverages and snacks into a single commercial approach.

PepsiCo’s Asia & ANZ Beverages General Manager, Parinya Kitjatanapan, said the long-term deal reflects confidence in both the Lao market and LBC’s leadership. He highlighted the growth from under 1 million cases sold in the early days to over 20 million cases annually today.

During the event, LBC’s District Sales Manager, Tick Thammavong, was awarded the PepsiCo Chairman’s Ring of Honor, the company’s top global sales award.

He is the first Lao national to receive the honor, which recognizes top performers across PepsiCo’s global workforce of more than 200,000.