MagMutual Transforms Operations with Appian

Appian AI-powered platform cuts policy migration time, accelerates quoting, and unifies operations.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that MagMutual has successfully transformed its operations using Appian’s AI-powered platform . MagMutual is a leading provider of medical malpractice insurance, delivering comprehensive coverage to more than 40,000 healthcare providers and organizations across the United States. It partnered with Appian and Xebia to modernize its core processes and elevate the policyholder experience.

The insurer faced mounting challenges due to legacy systems and manual workflows. Quoting was slow and fragmented, siloed systems limited operational visibility and responsiveness, and policy migrations for acquisitions could take up to three years.

“People got their policy within hours of us making our quoting portal available, and we got to $1 million in revenue very, very quickly—without even advertising it,” said Mark Poling, Chief Customer Officer, MagMutual.

MagMutual built a self-service quoting portal and unified underwriting and claims workflow with Appian. Customers now get quotes instantly, and what was once a weeks-long process now takes minutes. Its digital self-service quoting portal quickly generated over $1 million in new revenue. The insurer estimates that the new process will deliver 20% annual revenue growth.

By running their core insurance processes on Appian, they’re delivering faster service and a better experience to policyholders. It eliminated the need for staff to toggle between systems, streamlining workflows and reducing friction. The solution uses Appian’s data fabric to replace three legacy tools and integrates data from Salesforce, Oasis, and MagMutual’s internal systems. Finally, it deployed Appian Process HQ to use AI to identify process bottlenecks and drive continuous improvement.

MagMutual accelerated its acquisitions and minimized service disruption to customers with Appian. Complex policy migrations from legacy systems were reduced from three years to just one year.

“Utilizing Appian AI, I see a ton of opportunity to help us continue to deliver against our strategic plans,” said Sheila Evans, Chief Product and Solutions Officer, MagMutual.

MagMutual achieved greater speed, transparency, and operational agility. By embracing Appian’s AI-powered platform, it improved internal efficiency and delivered a faster, more seamless experience to the physicians it serves.

To learn more about how MagMutual is transforming its business with Appian, watch the full story here .

About MagMutual

For more than four decades, MagMutual has been a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance. Today, the company is the largest mutual medical professional liability carrier in the U.S.,1 delivering healthcare liability insurance coverage to more than 40,000 healthcare providers and organizations nationwide. MagMutual offers customized advice, claims support and financial benefits that result in improved outcomes and stronger PolicyOwners.¹

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn , X (Twitter)

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/appian_caption_2700px_logo-2.jpg