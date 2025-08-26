October 2025 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Meets eSports, AI & World Cup Merchandise!

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Sources Hong Kong Shows take place at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, from October 11 to 30, 2025. The event is structured into three dedicated phases, each featuring its own specialized shows including Gaming; Consumer Electronics; Electronic Components; Mobile Electronics; Smart Home, Security & Appliances; Home & Kitchen; Lifestyle, and Sports & Outdoor. This edition focuses on three key trends: esports gear, AI-powered applications, and 2026 World Cup merchandise, positioning itself as a one-stop, cross-category sourcing hub for buyers across Asia and beyond to discover innovative products, gauge market trends, and forge business connections. The shows will gather approximately 5,000 trusted Asian suppliers across nearly 9,000 booths, showcasing over 340,000 trending products. More than 100,000 professional buyers from around the world are expected to attend.

Mr. John Kao, Vice President of Global Sources Hong Kong and Overseas Shows, said: “This edition is laser-focused on global sourcing hotspots, showcasing a wealth of real-world tech innovations and trusted suppliers with proven global manufacturing and delivery capabilities. Buyers will experience an efficient end-to-end journey – from trend insights to product selection, and ultimately to precise supplier matching—all under one roof. Leveraging Global Sources’ 30 years of industry expertise, big data, and AI technology, the event features enhanced O2O services through Virtual Show, Show Genie, and online exposure to create a seamless and efficient B2B trade platform.”

Esports Ecosystem Expansion and Market Insights

Under the theme “Where Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Digital Entertainment“, phase one of Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will be held from October 11 to 14, 2025, showcasing the convergence of innovation and leisure. The event features three flagship trade shows: Consumer Electronics, Electronic Components, and Gaming, presenting 150,000+ products (including 10,000+ new releases) across eight key sectors: automotive electronics, computer peripherals, commercial electronics, outdoor electronics, esports gear, and electronic components.

The Gaming show will maintain its focus on gaming PCs and peripherals, establishing a comprehensive esports ecosystem. It will showcase not only professional esports equipment—including core peripheral components, high-performance gaming keyboards, high-refresh-rate monitors, low-latency mice and headsets, and multifunctional gaming chairs—but also extended ecosystem products such as immersive audiovisual systems, professional esports room solutions, licensed merchandise, and live-streaming equipment. The offerings will cater to all levels of demand, from professional team gear to casual gaming devices for everyday users. Over 200 leading brands—including Mchose, AULA, ATK, TITAN, Golden Field, Motospeed, Saitake, Oshid, darkFlash, and Togran (corporate parent of Dareu)—will present their latest products, backed by their manufacturing expertise, providing global buyers with one-stop sourcing solutions.

The second KOLs & Buyers’ Favorite Gaming Gear Awards makes its highly anticipated return, featuring an elite international panel of KOL judges. This year’s competition will comprehensively evaluate six core product categories: gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, ergonomic chairs, high-performance monitors, game controllers, and professional headsets. All finalist products will undergo meticulous on-site assessment by both KOL experts and professional buyers. The evaluation framework encompasses five critical dimensions: aesthetic design innovation, functional performance optimization, user experience refinement, material quality standards, and technological advancement implementation. The results will generate substantial market intelligence, which will serve as an essential sourcing compass for industry professionals worldwide.

Where AI Applications Meet Ecosystem Synergy

Under the theme “AI-Powered Ecosystem: Igniting Future Manufacturing Intelligence“, the second phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will be held from October 18 to 21, 2025. This edition converges four major categories – Mobile Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, and Smart Home, Security & Appliances – showcasing groundbreaking AI applications across industries and their ecosystem integration strategies. Over 2,000 global exporters will present differentiated product portfolios, creating a forward-looking sourcing framework for international buyers. The event provides direct access to quality suppliers with cutting-edge AI implementations, enabling attendees to secure first-mover advantages in evolving markets.

In response to the global “AI+” movement, this edition introduces a new AI+ Products Hall featuring 1,200+ booths of cutting-edge applications across seven key segments: smart terminals, wearables, AI glasses, AI-powered toys, pet tech, personal health monitoring, and other AI-enabled products. This curated showcase empowers buyers to make informed sourcing decisions at the forefront of technological innovation. A concurrent AI-themed conference will convene 40+ industry pioneers to share practical implementations in retail transformation, product R&D, channel optimization, and robotic automation – facilitating meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships. Notably, the Global Sources Best of Innovation Awards debuts a new category: the AI Innovation Award, recognizing exhibitors demonstrating exceptional technological advancement in artificial intelligence applications.

“AI technology is rapidly transforming our way of life, and this October’s Global Sources Hong Kong Shows phase 2 stands at the forefront of this revolution,” said Mr. John Kao. “Through the dedicated AI+ Products Hall and featured programs, the event demonstrates innovative AI applications across electronics sectors while creating an unparalleled platform for global buyers and suppliers to connect and collaborate.”

Passion Ignited: The Outdoor Sports Revolution Arrives

Global Sources Hong Kong Shows phase 3 – Sports & Outdoor – will take place from October 27 to 30, attracting approximately 600 exhibitors from across Asia. Under the theme “World Cup Fever, Outdoor Innovation”, the event is set to deliver a dynamic showcase of cutting-edge sports and outdoor products, paired with specialized industry activities. This offers sourcing professionals an in-depth look at the latest trends and real-world applications in the sports sector. Visitors can explore a diverse range of innovative products, including camping gear, mountaineering equipment, water sports accessories, fitness machines, and stylish athletic wear. A dedicated World Cup Fever Zone will feature football-related merchandise such as performance gear, fan apparel, collectibles, and decorative items – positioned perfectly ahead of the 2026 World Cup sourcing surge. To amplify engagement, the themed zone will include a Football Interactive Zone, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the excitement of the game and channel the passion of the World Cup.

In response to growing exhibitor displays and strong buyer demand for pickleball products, the show will once again host its popular pickleball masterclass. This hands-on training allows buyers to test equipment and evaluate performance characteristics firsthand. New this year, the event is partnering with Po Leung Kuk in Hong Kong to launch the inaugural pickleball open tournament, titled Pickleball Expo Cup 2025，which will showcase competitive play to drive mainstream adoption of this emerging sport. Building on last year’s success, the show has renewed its collaboration with the Sports Performance and Functional Fitness Federation of Hong Kong, China (SPF3) to present an indoor triathlon challenge. Participants will compete across ski ergometer, cycling, and rowing machine disciplines using professional training equipment, adding an energetic dynamic to the sourcing environment. Additionally, the Sports Performance and Functional Fitness Federation of Hong Kong, China (HKSPF3) will conduct live demonstrations, offering attendees the opportunity to experience core training techniques and test Pilates yoga-related products in practical scenarios.

