Optoma Full Product Line in NCCU College of Law’s New Building: A Benchmark for Smart Campuses

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The College of Law at National Chengchi University (NCCU) held its inauguration ceremony for the new building on June 21, 2025. After 18 years of planning and construction, this new academic landmark not only embodies the dedication of countless professors and alumni but also symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in NCCU’s legal education. With the comprehensive integration of smart teaching equipment, the building sets a new benchmark for smart campuses that seamlessly combine education and technology.



Optoma’s full product line empowers the NCCU College of Law’s new building, blending education with technology.

Comprehensive Equipment Planning for a Digital Learning Environment

In this project, Optoma played the role of “master planner of projection solutions”, showcasing its strong commitment to educational quality and technological applications. With a full range of projectors and display solutions featuring high resolution and high brightness, Optoma provided end-to-end support for NCCU College of Law in building a cutting-edge digital teaching environment.

The new building fully integrates Optoma’s three major product lines—professional projectors, interactive flat panels (IFPs), and large LED displays—all connected through the OMS device management system, enabling the university to remotely monitor and manage all equipment across the building in a one-stop solution. This not only improves maintenance efficiency but also ensures every classroom is equipped with stable and flexible digital teaching tools.

Theater-Grade Specifications to Meet Diverse Teaching Needs

Optoma customized solutions for different classroom scales. For lecture halls, the building is equipped with the ZU2100 projector with 21,000 lumens, delivering cinema-grade brightness and image quality—one of the highest-spec projectors in Taiwan’s education sector.

Large classrooms are fitted with six ZU1800 projectors (18,000 lumens each), ensuring clear and vivid images even in fully lit environments without closing curtains or dimming lights. Medium and small classrooms are equipped with 16 AZU1930TST and 16 AZU617TST projectors, offering flexible and efficient projection solutions.

Additionally, the new building features 10 units of the 5862RK+ interactive flat panels, enhancing classroom engagement and interactivity, while improving teaching efficiency and the overall learning experience. In the first-floor lobby, two large A130C LED displays are installed, which serve both as platforms for information dissemination and venues for press conferences and events, highlighting the multifunctional value of a smart campus.

Optoma Continues to Drive Smart Campus Development Across Asia-Pacific

With the completion of the NCCU College of Law’s new building, Optoma once again demonstrated its capability to deliver comprehensive smart teaching solutions. By integrating a complete product line with OMS management, Optoma enabled the university to create a highly flexible and immersive learning environment—from lecture halls to smaller classrooms. Students can now enjoy an advanced, professional learning atmosphere, while teachers can embrace more interactive and innovative teaching methods.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of the Asia-Pacific region, stated:

“Optoma will continue to deepen its involvement in the education sector across Asia-Pacific, working closely with more schools to promote smart campus initiatives. By introducing innovative educational solutions, we aim to empower teaching and learning through technology, serving as a strong driving force for academic development and digital transformation.”

NCCU College of Law Documentary Video：https://youtu.be/Ak4O6kAGdZI

Project Details：https://www.optoma.asia/case-studies/NCCUcase

About Optoma

Optoma, a global leader in display solutions, is committed to delivering efficient and innovative technologies across industries. With a range of products from projectors to monitors and smart display systems, Optoma adheres to the core principle of “constant innovation,” driving advancements and applications in display technology to offer clients exceptional visual experiences and streamlined management.