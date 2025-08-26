Pan Pacific Hotels Group offers ‘Unparalleled Experience’ of the Night Race across all its Hotels and Serviced Suites in Singapore

PPHG announces partnership with The LEGO® Group with themed staycations, and St. Gregory spa experiences.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) today announced its partnership with The LEGO Group in Singapore. This collaboration will enable travellers and fans to immerse themselves in the high-energy spirit of Singapore’s iconic night race.

From prime trackside locations with panoramic skyline views to themed in-room experiences, this partnership brings the excitement of race weekend into the heart of six participating properties through a range of thoughtfully curated hotel packages blending the creative world of LEGO bricks, the comfort of Pan Pacific’s hospitality, and the adrenaline of the city’s most thrilling annual event.

Nina Patricia Da Costa, General Manager, Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail at The LEGO Group, said: “The Singapore Grand Prix is all about speed, race action, and shared experiences. This is the first year the LEGO Group partners Formula 1 to launch an exciting portfolio of LEGO F1 Products. We’re excited to partner with Pan Pacific Hotels Group to bring some of that same adrenaline into the hands of families with the highly popular LEGO F1 sets & LEGO Merchandise to enjoy as part of the hotel stay. With LEGO play at the heart of the experience, we hope to inspire creativity while capturing the spirit of Formula 1 during this season.”

A race-season experience designed for fans and families

As part of its partnership with The LEGO Group, guests staying at PPHG properties will experience the thrill of the night race season through a series of thoughtfully crafted packages and personalised moments. These include:

The Pitstop Staycation*: Available across six PPHG properties, this exclusive staycation package comprises:

A set of three LEGO F1® Speed Champions worth SGD131.70 : Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car 77243 Ferrari SF-24 F1 Race Car 77242 Aston Martin Aramco F1 AMR24 Race Car 77245

: A limited-edition LEGO Thermo Cup

A LEGO F1 Booklet

A kids’ colouring activity

Daily breakfast for up to two adults and two children

15% off dining at participating hotel-operated outlets

Access to Kids Club (where available)

Each eligible booking stands a chance to win the much sought-after LEGO Technic 42207 Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car worth SGD349.90. Guests of the Pitstop Staycation are encouraged to share their experience on Instagram to also get an additional chance to win the LEGO Technic 42207 Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car worth SGD349.90. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members can also receive 5% off the package rate. Bookings are open now until 30 October 2025 for stays between 12 September and 31 October 2025, with a minimum two-night stay required.

For more information and bookings, click here.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Social Media Contests to Spark Imagination: To further engage families and fans, PPHG will launch social media contests throughout the campaign period. This includes a giveaway starting on 8 September 2025, spanning two and a half weeks. Two lucky winners will receive a LEGO CITY F1 set each, which includes:

LEGO City 60445 F1 Truck with RB20 & AMR24 F1® Cars worth SGD 159.90

LEGO City 60443 F1 Pit Stop & Pit Crew with Ferrari Car worth SGD 47.90

To mark the 2025 Singapore night race, each participating PPHG hotel, Pan Pacific Singapore, Pan Pacific Orchard, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering and PARKROYAL on Beach Road, will also offer a different selection of stay packages tailored to fans alike. These include daily breakfast for two and access to 24/7 fitness centres, pools, and wellness facilities. DISCOVERY members enjoy up to 15% off flexible rates, making it easier than ever to combine the thrill of race season with a relaxing city break.

Elemis x PPHG Spa-cation: For those seeking rest and recovery amid the race buzz, the Elemis x PPHG Spa-cation offers a luxurious escape blending performance and pampering. Booking a one-night stay in a Club room or Suite across five PPHG hotels in Singapore, including Pan Pacific Singapore, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, PARKROYAL on Beach Road and Pan Pacific Orchard, will provide guests with:

Elemis F1 Recovery Experience worth SGD310.00

A limited-edition Iconic Discovery Skincare Collection worth SGD175.00

An exclusive Elemis Turndown Amenity kit worth SGD160.00

Complimentary access to Club Lounge and Club Benefits.

Bookings are open from 18 September to 19 October 2025 for stays between 19 September and 20 October 2025.

For more information, click here.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites comprising three brands – Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, Africa and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability.

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest into local and authentic cultures.

Visit www.panpacific.com.