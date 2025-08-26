ReThink HK 2025: A Flagship Event for Sustainable Development in Hong Kong

#OnlyWayForward

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Looking to make an even greater impact on Hong Kong’s sustainability scene, the sixth edition of ReThink HK is set to welcome over 10,000 attendees on 11-12 September 2025 at Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Featuring 300+ sustainable innovations and 150+ sessions across 9 theatres and stages, this flagship event brings together top industry leaders, corporations, social enterprises, and NGOs to collaborate and accelerate Hong Kong’s journey toward a climate-smart and greener future.

With cross-sector collaboration at its core, ReThink HK has cultivated a partnership-centric event model designed to strategically unite Hong Kong to forge meaningful, interdisciplinary connections. The 2025 edition elevates this collaborative ethos, underscoring the founders’ dedication to curating a distinct and impactful conference experience.

This year’s event proudly features collaboration with industry-leading Theatre and Programme Sponsors, including Amazon Web Services, ERM Hong Kong Limited, Ernst & Young Group Limited, Hang Lung Properties, Hong Kong Productivity Council, JPMorgan Chase, MTR Corporation Limited, and OCBC together with other innovative partners driving Hong Kong’s sustainability transformation.

“Global net-zero and ecosystem restoration need collective action. At ReThink HK, we unite the top leaders and partners to co-create this movement. Our sessions inspire thousands and build Hong Kong’s sustainable economic future. As more organisations see that environmental responsibility and business success go hand in hand, our goal is clear: we must unite to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth,” said Mr Chris Brown, Founder & CEO of ReThink HK.

Powering Progress Through Partnerships: ReThink HK Announces Continued Partnership with Business Environment Council & Join Forces with HK Green Week

As the exclusive co-organiser, Business Environment Council (“BEC”) will again partner with ReThink HK to present a new vision of future strategy planning with climate and nature as a core pillar. “This sixth year of partnership with ReThink HK highlights our ongoing commitment to transforming Hong Kong’s business landscape towards a net-zero economy. Together, we have demonstrated that strategic collaboration can turn sustainability commitments into tangible actions,” said Mr Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of BEC.

Their 2-day BEC Climate and Nature Theatre will take place with more than 60 business leaders and expert sustainability practitioners. They will be discussing the intersection between climate and nature, the latest insights for climate science relevant to Hong Kong will also be discussed.

These critical discussions gain even greater relevance as ReThink HK joins forces with HK Green Week 2025. ReThink HK is partnered with the second edition of HK Green Week launched by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and this will serve as a flagship event under the theme of “Forging a Sustainable Future Together.”

Gain exclusive access to cutting-edge decision-making trends, skills, and best practices

This year’s forum introduces several new dedicated stages including the Circularity & Waste Theatre, Supply Chain & Logistics Stage, and ConTech & PropTech Stage. These joins returning flagship programs such as the Net Zero Innovation Theatre and BEC Climate & Nature Theatre, creating a holistic platform spanning environmental, social and governance dimensions of sustainability.

A highlight of this year’s event is the CFO Breakfast Roundtable, presented in partnership with Accounting for Sustainability (A4S), which will address the growing role of financial leaders in sustainability transitions. The new Roundtable Workshop series will provide practical forums on next generation building materials, AI applications, and leadership development for sustainability professionals.

Our sixth edition will feature speakers from various companies, including International Union for Conservation of Nature, Circular Australia, The World Business Council for Sustainable Development. They will be exploring trends, pressing challenges, and transformative opportunities – equipping attendees with insights and valuable connections to catalyse meaningful progress within their organisations and sectors.

Industry-Leading Sustainability Innovators

More than 300 pioneering startups and companies will showcase their sustainable solutions. The exhibition features transformative innovations in waste management, energy efficiency, climate tech, sustainability consulting, and much more to come.

This year, ReThink HK introduces two major sectors. Smart Mobility & Transportation sector, partnered with CLP Power & eMobility Network, will showcase low-carbon fuels and net-zero transport solutions. Meanwhile, the new Sustainable Buildings & Infrastructure Hub, developed with the Construction Industry Council and Hong Kong Green Building Council, will highlight green construction tech and energy-efficient designs to transform Hong Kong’s built environment. These expansions demonstrate ReThink HK’s commitment to practical solutions for the city’s most pressing sustainability challenges.

About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute to funding local impact projects with Hong Kong charities.

For ReThink HK 2025 Event Programme, please visit: https://rethink-event.com/conference/

For more event information, please visit ReThink HK’s website: https://rethink-event.com/.

For enquiries, please contact:

Ms Maggie Tse Event Director maggie.t@rethink-event.com Ms Jessica Chan Head of Marketing & Partnerships jessica.c@rethink-event.com

About ReThink Foundation

The ReThink Foundation serves as a platform for rethinking how Hong Kong’s NGOs can harness partnerships to maximize collective social impact. Through their leading initiative, the ReThink NGOs Program, the foundation empowers NGOs to leverage strategic partnerships, offering a funding and fellowship programme for chosen highly-impactful partnership-focused NGO projects. All proceeds generated from the ReThink HK 2025 delegate pass sales will contribute to support and fund the ReThink NGOs Program. From their flagship event, ReThink HK, to the foundation’s ReThink NGOs program, the ethos of collaboration lies in the heart of all initiatives.

For more details, please visit ReThink Foundation’s website https://rethink-foundation.org/.

