Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya challenge youth to reimagine the future through STEM-powered solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Malaysia Electronics (“Samsung Malaysia”) is thrilled to kick off the seventh edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2025. This nationwide competition continues to empower young minds to harness the power of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to address real-world challenges in their communities. With the theme ‘Start with Can’, Malaysian students aged 13 to 15 are invited to turn bold ideas into STEM-driven solutions for local issues, from sustainability to wellbeing. Winners stand a chance to take home Samsung products worth up to RM117,000, along with the opportunity to showcase their ideas on a national stage.



Samsung Malaysia Kicks Off Solve for Tomorrow 2025 to Inspire the Next Generation of Innovators

In collaboration with Universiti Malaya, SFT 2025 is part of Samsung’s global youth education and innovation campaign. It encourages Malaysian students to apply STEM knowledge and creative problem-solving skills to address the pressing issues in their communities. This year’s competition invites participants to explore one of the four key themes, including environmental sustainability through technology, social change via sport and tech, health and wellbeing or education and learning. The campaign comes at a crucial time, as the country faces a growing talent outflow, with over 1.8 million Malaysians seeking better opportunities abroad.[1] By nurturing homegrown innovation and digital literacy, Samsung SFT 2025 supports the national agenda outlined in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP). The plan positions technology and artificial intelligence as key drivers of future growth.[2]

Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, shared, “Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow has always been about encouraging young Malaysians to think creatively and apply what they have learned in the classroom in meaningful ways. We are proud to support students as they explore practical solutions to real challenges regardless of within their communities or beyond. Through this year’s installment of Solve for Tomorrow, we hope to nurture essential skills and inspire a mindset of innovation that will benefit Malaysia’s future.”

“We believe Malaysian youth are vital pillars of our nation’s future. Their creativity knows no bounds, and we are confident that these young minds have the potential to change the world,” said Associate Professor Ir. Dr. Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of Universiti Malaya STEM Centre. “As educators, we always encourage them to think beyond the ordinary, embrace challenges, and stay resilient. Collaborating with Samsung for the sixth consecutive year, this initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing early-stage STEM education, a crucial step in building the talent pool that will drive Malaysia’s economic growth.”

Samsung SFT 2025 invites secondary school students across Malaysia to submit an 800-word proposal showcasing innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Students must base their ideas on one of the four key themes: environmental sustainability through technology, social change via sport and tech, health and wellbeing, or education and learning. Submissions will be evaluated by Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya based on key criteria including issue relevance, creativity, feasibility, STEM application and overall presentation.

The top 10 teams will advance to the next stage, where they will further develop and present their ideas. Shortlisted entries will be notified via email and feature on the program’s official website in October 2025. The 10 teams will then be introduced to their mentors in the Design to Win Workshop, where they will receive guidance and support throughout the competition to help refine their concepts and build working prototypes.

The winners will be determined through a competitive pitching process in December 2025. Prizes include:

First Prize: Samsung Products worth up to RM44,000 [3]

Second Prize: Samsung Products worth up to RM30,000 [4]

Third Prize Samsung: Products worth up to RM23,000 [5]

Fourth Prize: Samsung Products worth up to RM12,000 [6]

Fifth Prize: Samsung Products worth up to RM8,000 [7]

Registration is now open and participants have until 15 September 2025 to submit their entries.

Stay updated by following Samsung Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. You can also revisit last year’s winning presentations at SFT – Winners | Samsung Malaysia .

For more information about SFT 2025, please visit https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/2025/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

“Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn Bhd [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]”.