Singtel Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Singapore and Southeast Asia Company of the Year Recognitions for Leadership in Managed SD-WAN & SASE, IoT Connectivity, and Quantum-Safe Networking

Singtel earns triple recognition for its innovation, execution, and customer-first approach in delivering advanced networking, connectivity, and quantum-resilient solutions across Asia.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Singtel has received the 2025 Singapore Company of the Year Recognition in the Managed SD-WAN and SASE Service Provider industry, the 2025 Southeast Asia Company of the Year Recognition in the IoT Connectivity Service Provider industry, and the 2025 Singapore Company of the Year Recognition in the Quantum Safe Network Service Provider industry. These recognitions highlight Singtel’s consistent leadership in delivering measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and driving customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.



Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable deployment models, Singtel continues to lead in three critical technology areas:

Managed SD-WAN & SASE – Delivering unified platforms with integrated security and real-time orchestration to simplify enterprise transformation.

IoT Connectivity – Operationalizing complex IoT deployments through a unified service architecture, strong regulatory fluency, and local infrastructure advantage.

Quantum-Safe Networking – Deploying advanced quantum-safe cryptographic solutions through strategic collaborations, enabling cost-effective and interoperable security at scale.

Innovation remains central to Singtel’s approach. Its portfolio addresses the full spectrum of enterprise connectivity and security needs, offering flexibility, scalability, and measurable business outcomes.

Singtel’s commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced portals, and maintaining high service availability, Singtel continues to meet the needs of its expanding regional and global customer base.

Frost & Sullivan commends Singtel for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of enterprise connectivity and security in Asia.

Looking ahead, Singtel is positioned to accelerate its leadership across managed networking, IoT, and quantum-resilient infrastructure by leveraging 5G capabilities, cloud-native architectures, and an expanding partner ecosystem. These investments will enable enterprises to navigate increasing network complexity, strengthen security postures, and achieve faster time-to-value in their digital transformation initiatives.

Furthermore, Singtel’s ongoing commitment to R&D ensures it remains at the forefront of next-generation technologies. By fostering collaboration with technology partners, research institutions, and regulatory bodies, the company is laying the groundwork for an interconnected ecosystem capable of supporting emerging applications — from autonomous systems and immersive digital experiences to mission-critical industrial operations — across Asia and beyond.

About Frost & Sullivan

