Thailand’s BBLAM to Launch China-Focused FOF in partnership with China’s E Fund

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BBL Asset Management (BBLAM), one of the largest asset managers in Thailand, will launch the Bualuang China Next Economy Fund (B-CNNEXT) on August 26. The fund-of-funds (FOF) will invest via QFII channels in equity funds managed by E Fund Management (E Fund), the largest mutual fund manager in China, helping Thai investors capture opportunities in China’s economic transformation.

During the past years, Thailand has witnessed a growing interest for foreign investment opportunities, especially in China. “We’ve been observing the Chinese market very closely, in Thailand China-related strategies make up a significant portion of the offshore offerings for Thai investors. The return discrepancies between global and onshore managers in mainland China have been huge. Recently, BBLAM has obtained its QFII licenses to take full advantage of assessing the best strategies in mainland China,” said Khun Anak Kittivat, Global Investment Management at BBLAM. “The partnership with E Fund shows our commitment to growing our China strategy franchise in Thailand. We believe that the structural investment themes of China remain strong in areas such as AI, renewable energy, robotics, and healthcare, all of which look very promising.”

The launch builds on BBLAM’s strategic collaboration with E Fund, its first Chinese partner, following a MOU signed in March 2024. This partnership was further strengthened in December 2024, when BBLAM’s Bualuang China Equity Fund invested in the E Fund Ruiheng Hybrid Fund. The upcoming launch of this new FOF product, marks another milestone, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the two firms. Against the backdrop of China’s progressive capital market opening, E Fund is advancing its globalization strategy through overseas subsidiaries and strategic partnership with leading global asset managers. These efforts position E Fund as a bridge for global investors allocating to China, offering greater accessibility and enhanced service.

About E Fund

Established in 2001, E Fund is a leading comprehensive mutual fund manager in China with over RMB 3.6 trillion (US$ 512 billion) under management as of 30 June 2025. It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund’s clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. Long-term oriented, it has been focusing on the investment management business since inception and believes in the power of in-depth research and time in investing. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

About BBLAM

BBL Asset Management Company Limited (BBLAM) is a broadly diversified investment management company committed to offering investors superior performance. Founded in March 1992, the company has built its funds under management to approximately 768,832 million baht or 24 billion USD as of December 2024.

BBLAM offers and manages various types of funds across equity, fixed income, asset allocation strategies and real estate for institutional and retail clients, in addition to the REITS & Infrastructure private and provident funds business.