The 12th “Animation Support Program” Award-Winning Animations Featured on the Big Screen at MOViE MOViE anifest Animation Arts Festival 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and lead support by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (“CCIDA”), the Animation Support Program (ASP) has been funding and nurturing local start-ups, animators and small animation companies for over a decade to create original animations from Hong Kong each year. In its twelfth anniversary celebration, ASP will collaborate with MOViE MOViE’s “anifest Animation Arts Festival” to host the “The 12th ASP Winners Showcase Marathon”, where audiences can enjoy nine winning works from the 12th ASP.

“The 12th ASP Winners Showcase Marathon” will be held on August 22th at MOViE MOViE Cityplaza (Taikoo Shing), and on August 31 and September 7 at the PREMIERE ELEMENTS Cinema (Elements Mall).

The selected works feature diverse styles and rich content, including:

“The James Show” , a light-hearted and fantastical tribute to the late creative genius James Wong ;

, a light-hearted and fantastical tribute to the late creative genius ; “Buzzing Bees” , inspired by the creator’s study experience in France , sharing the feelings and resonance of life abroad;

, inspired by the creator’s study experience in , sharing the feelings and resonance of life abroad; “Silent Tides” , a stop-motion animation delicately portraying inner anxiety;

, a stop-motion animation delicately portraying inner anxiety; “ My First Doll “ full of childhood innocence and adapted from the creator’s real childhood memories…

These works cover a wide range of themes and demonstrate refined skills, reflecting the creativity and artistic vision of Hong Kong’s new generation of animators—truly worth savoring and appreciating.

Details of The 12th ASP Winners Showcase Marathon

Date & Cinemas:

MOViE MOViE Cityplaza on August 22th, 2025,

PREMIERE ELEMENTS Cinema (Elements Mall) on August 31st and September 7th, 2025

Ticket Price as follows:

Standard: HK$100

Discounted (MOViE MOViE (Now TV Channel 116) subscribers/ MOViE MOViE cinema members/ Broadway Cinematheque members): HK$80

Children/Students/Seniors: HK$75

Ticket Purchase: Tickets can be purchased at automated kiosks or online at https://www.cinema.com.hk/tc/movie/details/17409

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.