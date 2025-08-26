The 2025 Vancouver International Financial Summit (VIFS) and the 5th Fudan Forum Successfully Concluded

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the 2025 Vancouver International Financial Summit (VIFS) and the 5th Fudan Forum were successfully held at the Westin Wall Centre. As a premier annual financial event, the summit was co-hosted by FX168 Finance Group, the Fudan University Alumni Association of Vancouver, the Vancouver Liaison Office of the School of Economics, Fudan University, the Canadian Community Service Association (CCSA), the Tongji University Alumni Association of Vancouver, and the Fudan Development Institute. The event brought together distinguished scholars, financial leaders, policymakers, and investors from both China and Canada, filling the venue to capacity.

A High-Level Gathering with a Global Vision

The conference focused on three central themes: global macroeconomic trends, stablecoins and emerging financial innovations, and new directions in global asset allocation. More than just a platform for sharing financial insights, the summit also underscored the deepening integration of Chinese and Canadian financial and cultural exchange.

The summit was co-hosted by Grace from FX168 Finance Group and Kitty from the Canadian Community Service Association, under the theme: “The Era of Financial Fission: Who Holds the Key to the Future?” Their guidance inspired thought-provoking dialogue, capital exchange, and forward-looking discussion.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Tai Jiang, Chairman & CEO of FX168 Finance Group and CEO of EcoChain Financial Asset Management Group, emphasized that the true essence of finance lies in “connecting to the future.” He noted that this summit transcended East-West boundaries and would provide investors with both deep insights and practical strategies.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Zhi Zeng, Acting Consul General of the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Vancouver, warmly congratulated the successful convening of the forum. He highlighted that this year marks both the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Canada and the 20th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Despite the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, and a challenging global economic environment, bilateral trade remained resilient, reaching CAD 50.73 billion in the first half of 2025, with CAD 11.546 billion contributed by British Columbia, a 9.7% year-on-year increase. He underscored the irreversible long-term positive trajectory of China’s economy, pointing to the rise of new productive forces, AI, and high-tech industries as key drivers of global growth.

Additional congratulatory speeches were delivered by Ms. Shaojun Liang, President of the Tongji University Alumni Association of Vancouver, and Mr. Binqing Fu, CEO of PT. FUYU Aquatic International, a Platinum Sponsor of the summit. Ms. Liang also fondly recalled her student days with Professor Sun, bringing a warm and personal touch to the academic atmosphere.

In his opening acknowledgment speech, Mr. Yongping Yuan, President of the Fudan University Alumni Association of Vancouver, noted that the summit carried special significance, coinciding with the 120th anniversary of Fudan University and the 40th anniversary of the restoration of its School of Economics.

Academic Highlights: Launch of the Fudan-ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Overseas

A major highlight of the summit was the first-ever overseas release of the “Fudan-ZEW Economic Sentiment Index”, presented by Professor Lijian Sun, a renowned Chinese economist, Director of the Fudan Financial Research Center, Distinguished Professor at Fudan University, and PhD advisor, who led a team of experts from Shanghai.

In his keynote speech, “China’s Economy in a Global Perspective and the Release of the 143rd Fudan-ZEW Index,” Professor Sun presented the core theme of “finding certainty amid uncertainty.” Drawing on economic data from China, the U.S., and Europe, he highlighted three key insights:

Value-Chain Finance to Stimulate Demand : advancing innovation through financial sub-sectors such as technology, green finance, pension finance, inclusive finance, and digital finance;

: advancing innovation through financial sub-sectors such as technology, green finance, pension finance, inclusive finance, and digital finance; New Regional and Supply Chain Dynamics : Chinese enterprises’ international expansion forming a virtuous cycle of overseas production and domestic consumption;

: Chinese enterprises’ international expansion forming a virtuous cycle of overseas production and domestic consumption; A New Ecosystem of Openness and Governance: maintaining currency stability, risk prevention, and market vitality to foster global co-responsibility.

He stressed emphatically: “Risk, Risk, Risk—risk prevention is paramount.”

Stablecoins and Bitcoin: Redefining the Financial Landscape

In his subsequent keynote, Mr. Tai Jiang highlighted how the rise of stablecoins is reshaping the global financial order. He noted that the U.S. “GENIUS Act” has, for the first time, provided a legal definition of stablecoins, a move that could profoundly impact the U.S. financial system and pave the way for a blockchain-based global fast payment network, comparable to a “U.S. version of Alipay.” He predicted that stablecoin transactions could even surpass the combined volume of Visa and Mastercard.

He further underscored the evolving role of Bitcoin, which is transitioning from a risk asset to an investment asset, and now to a reserve asset. As “digital gold,” Bitcoin has been recognized in the U.S. as a strategic reserve asset. Major economies, including both China and the United States, have begun to acknowledge its significance and take steps to incorporate it into reserves. Mr. Tai concluded that both stablecoins and Bitcoin will emerge as the most strategically significant financial assets of the future.

Insights on National Development Dynamics

Dr. Qiuyi Yang, Assistant to the Director of Fudan Financial Research Center; Assistant Research Fellow at the Fudan Development Institute, presented a special report titled “Efficiency Analysis of State Development Drivers.” She argued that a nation’s competitiveness hinges on the balanced development of sustainability, dynamism, productivity, growth capacity, and innovation. She emphasized that China is transitioning from a “development-driven” stage toward an “innovation-driven” model, and that special attention must be given to risk-sharing mechanisms and balanced growth dynamics.

Roundtable Discussions: Strategies for an Uncertain Future

The roundtable session sparked dynamic debate among heavyweight guests:

Professor Lijian Sun analyzed the policy and capital flow implications for major economies;

analyzed the policy and capital flow implications for major economies; Mr. Binqing Fu stressed that “stability is more important than cost”;

stressed that “stability is more important than cost”; Ms. Christian Xu , Founder and President of Ready Capital Mortgage Investment Trust , explained how funds can maintain resilience amid macro volatility;

explained how funds can maintain resilience amid macro volatility; Dr. Qiuyi Yang reiterated the importance of sustainability as a key driver of future economic momentum;

reiterated the importance of sustainability as a key driver of future economic momentum; Mr. Tai Jiang reminded investors to keep learning frontier knowledge and avoid being confined to singular theories or asset classes.

Mr. Zhi Wang, President of Nature’s Financial Group and MDRT Life Member, shared vivid case studies demonstrating how investors can achieve stable returns even in volatile interest rate environments.

Ms. Christian Xu further presented detailed data illustrating how alternative investments provide both resilience and long-term potential in uncertain times. She emphasized that real estate is not solely the game of large capital, but can also offer reliable income paths for individual investors.

Gratitude and Outlook

The summit extended special thanks to its Platinum Sponsors — PT. FUYU Aquatic International, Nature’s Financial Group, and Ready Capital Mortgage Investment Trust — for their long-standing contributions to the Canadian market and dedication to advancing China–Canada economic exchange and integration.

The organizers also expressed heartfelt appreciation to leaders from alumni associations of Peking University ‘s Guanghua School of Management, Renmin University of China, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Beijing Normal University, Xidian University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Jinan University, Central South University, Zhejiang University, East China Normal University, Communication University of China, South China University of Technology, Henan Normal University, as well as Mr. Jianping Cao, President of the Canada Shanghai Business Association, for their support and participation.

With the summit drawing to a successful close, organizers look forward with anticipation to reconvening in 2026, continuing to foster dialogue, cooperation, and shared prosperity.