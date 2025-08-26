Ulanzi Unveils D200H Deck Dock: The Ultimate 7-in-1 Creator Hub and 14 LCD Keys with AI-Powered Workflow & Smart Lighting Control

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ulanzi , the world’s No.1 selling photography accessories brand, today announced the release of its latest innovation—the Ulanzi D200H Deck Dock. It’s a game-changing 7-in-1 docking station designed to streamline workflows for videographers & photographers, live streamers, and video editors. The D200H combines hardware versatility with AI-driven software automation, offering 50% more affordability than competing solutions, with 92% user satisfaction in beta testing.

Ulanzi D200H Deck Dock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLn1vzkfsCA

Key Innovations:

1. 14 Customizable LCD Keys + 7-in-1 Docking Station

The D200H combines tactile control with unified connectivity:

– Assign macros to control OBS scene transitions, Premiere Pro timelines, or Zoom meetings with sub-millisecond response time.

– Eliminate cable clutter by integrating SD/TF card readers, USB 3.0 ports, and 100W PD charging into a single sleek hub

2. AI-Powered Workflow Automation

Single-Button AI Activation: Trigger ChatGPT for live chat moderation, generate meeting summaries, or batch-apply Lightroom presets without interrupting your workflow.

3. Game Streaming Dominance

For gaming streamers, every second counts:

– Low-Latency Scene Switching: Pre-programmed shortcuts minimize alt-tab delays, keeping audiences engaged.

– Chat Interaction Suite: Trigger commands like “!clip” or “!drop,” automate moderation, and display emotes—all without breaking gameplay focus.

4. Efficient Photoshop Workflow Solution

With 39 instant-access Photoshop shortcuts, the D200H lets creators trigger functions like Free Transform, Redo, or New File creation instantly—no more digging through menus.

Creators can manage layers, fine-tune colors, and edit rapidly, helping creatives capture inspiration without workflow interruptions.

5. Ulanzi Ecosystem Live Streaming Console and Lighting Maestro in One

– Seamless Live Streaming Control: Ulanzi D200H supports major platforms like OBS and YouTube, with one-touch streaming and instant switching between functions for easy broadcasting.

– Integrated Lighting Management: This deck dock fully connects with the Ulanzi lighting ecosystem and popular smart home systems (Mi Home, Haier, Midea) for centralized, one-stop lighting control.

– Smart, Customizable Lighting: It empowers users to sync and control Ulanzi flagship lights with a single tap, and provides intelligent lighting recommendations tailored to content type and shooting scenarios.

About Ulanzi:

Founded in 2015, Ulanzi is committed to streamlining content creation with user-focused, highly compatible photography gear. Ranked as the world’s top seller of photography accessories, Ulanzi is trusted by creators across the globe for its innovative designs, exceptional durability, and effortless usability.

Pricing & Availability

Regular Daily Price (All Channels Included):$89.99

Early bird price(available for 2 weeks on official website): $69.99

With code A085, there will be an extra discount based on the early bird price if buy from the official website.

Links for more details:

Official website: https://bit.ly/4oP4hpK

Amazon: https://amzn.to/47FqDDR