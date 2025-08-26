Xiao-I Corporation Renews Service with Leading Asset Manager to Enhance Financial Services with Cognitive AI

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the renewal of its service with a prominent China-based mutual fund management company. This continued collaboration reinforces Xiao-I’s pivotal role in transforming financial services through advanced AI-powered customer engagement and operational efficiency.

The contract centers on deploying Xiao-I’s award-winning iBot Pro platform – an enterprise-grade, multi-channel, multi-modal conversational AI solution. This technology empowers the asset manager to deliver sophisticated, instant, and personalized services to its client base.

Key services and value delivered through the partnership include:

Providing investors with instant, accurate responses to complex inquiries regarding account status, fund performance, and transactions across web, mobile app, and other digital touchpoints, significantly enhancing accessibility and satisfaction. Automated High-Volume Inquiries: Efficiently handling routine yet critical tasks like NAV (Net Asset Value) queries, subscription/redemption procedures, and documentation FAQs, freeing human advisors to focus on high-value client relationships and complex financial guidance.

Supporting internal teams with AI assistants for HR, IT support, and compliance queries, boosting employee productivity and reducing operational friction. Scalability & Cost Efficiency: Enabling seamless handling of peak inquiry volumes without linear cost increases, while achieving significant operational savings.

The extension of this strategic partnership reinforces a joint commitment to innovation in asset management through AI-driven transformation. In the financial services sector—where client experience and operational precision are critical—Xiao-I’s iBot Pro platform leverages deep industry expertise and cognitive intelligence to redefine investor engagement. By enabling faster, more responsive, and always-accessible services, the solution simultaneously unlocks significant efficiency gains across institutional operations.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.