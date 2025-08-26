Xtend Unveils Marketplace-First Ecommerce Solution to Boost Brand Visibility and Conversions in Southeast Asia

New platform empowers brands to reach shoppers directly within Shopee, Lazada ecosystems

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xtend, a leading commerce media platform bridging brand discovery and measurable performance across Southeast Asia’s top marketplaces, today announced the launch of its new marketplace-first ecommerce solution. Designed for ecommerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada and TikTok Shop, the solution enables brands to increase in-platform visibility, connect with high-intent shoppers, and achieve trackable sales growth, addressing key challenges in the region’s ecommerce and performance marketing landscape.



Xtend at Shopee Super Summit 2025

In Southeast Asia, a significant share of online shopping takes place inside marketplace ecosystems rather than on direct-to-consumer websites. According to Statista , the Southeast Asia Ecommerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.79% between 2025 and 2029, reaching an estimated market volume of USD 187.16 billion by 2029. While Meta and Google dominate digital ad budgets, rising costs and audience saturation are limiting returns. Many brands also struggle to gain mid-funnel visibility and track return on ad spend within these platforms. Xtend’s marketplace-first approach is built natively for this environment, aligning with category behavior, product SKUs, and user intent patterns unique to each platform.

The new solution combines multiple capabilities to meet these challenges. SHOPit Brand Discovery offers curated product catalogues that drive qualified traffic to brand pages in various e-commerce platforms, bridging the gap between awareness and conversion. Commerce-backed inventory integrates in-app dynamic listings, native placements, and brand showcases with programmatic audience extension, achieving both intent and scale. Marketplace measurement provides end-to-end attribution from impression to ROAS without requiring additional pixels or SDKs, operating fully within Shopee’s native capabilities. Actionable commerce signals leverage first-party data to reveal category intent, repeat purchase behavior, app usage patterns, and marketplace conversion trends. A performance-based model aligns pricing with results, offering a low-risk option for major campaigns such as 9.9 and 11.11. The plug-and-play onboarding process allows brands already selling on Shopee to activate campaigns quickly without creating landing pages or uploading catalogs. The solution’s effectiveness has already been demonstrated through a recent campaign with Unilever in Indonesia, which concluded with a positive Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

By integrating brand storytelling with measurable bottom-funnel performance, the solution helps brands stand out earlier in the shopping journey and track sales to completion. This approach enables more efficient targeting of shoppers in an active purchase mindset, improving both conversion rates and long-term brand equity.

The new solution was showcased at the Shopee Super Summit in Indonesia this month, where Xtend participated as an exhibitor and Shopee’s preferred partner. The event, the largest annual gathering of sellers, creators, and partners in the Shopee ecosystem, highlighted innovations that help brands grow within and beyond marketplace advertising, and Xtend presented its marketplace-first solution to industry attendees.

“In Southeast Asia’s marketplace-first ecommerce environment, brands need solutions that operate natively where purchase decisions are made,” said Muralidharan, Chief Commercial Officer at Xtend. “By leveraging real shopping behavior data, we designed this solution to help brands build stronger influence within the platform ecosystem and translate it into sustainable business growth.”

About Xtend

Xtend is a leading digital marketing technology agency. The company offers custom-built AI-powered algorithms to enhance creative effectiveness, precision targeting, and user engagement. Its solutions empower e-commerce, fintech, and travel brands to optimize conversions across dynamic markets. With a global reach spanning 127 countries and a network of over 50 influential partners, Xtend’s solutions drive approximately 10 million purchases monthly. Its versatile capabilities support diverse objectives, including new customer acquisition, re-engagement of dormant users, and targeted upselling strategies.