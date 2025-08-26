ZEISS showcases comprehensive workflow for full spectrum of retina care at EURETINA

At EURETINA 2025, ZEISS Medical Technology combines its diagnostic, surgical and digital technologies to support healthcare professionals in advancing retinal care:

JENA, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZEISS Medical Technology will showcase its most advanced and comprehensive retina portfolio yet — spanning from pathology detection and assessment to planning and treatment — at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) conference in Paris, France, from Sept. 4 – 7, 2025. ZEISS is one of very few companies offering the full spectrum of retinal care, combining diagnostic imaging, digital workflow tools and vitreoretinal surgical technologies, to support data continuity, procedural efficiency, and clinical decision-making across the retina care pathway.

CIRRUS PathFinder from ZEISS

“At ZEISS, we continue to enhance the ZEISS Retina Workflow with new capabilities, to help empower clinicians who are redefining vitreoretinal surgery and advance retinal care,” says Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Strategic Business Unit Ophthalmology at ZEISS Medical Technology. “We’re excited to continue leading in this area and meeting the evolving needs of surgeons from around the world with one of the few end-to-end retina ecosystems in the industry.”

“By combining the strengths of ZEISS and DORC, we’re reducing complexity to help enable retina specialists around the world to diagnose earlier, treat with greater precision, and monitor more effectively – through an expanding connected workflow,” says Pierre Billardon, Head of Business Sectors Surgery Posterior Segment at ZEISS Medical Technology and CEO of DORC International.

Enhanced diagnostic offerings help detect pathology efficiently and with certainty

ZEISS will highlight recent enhancements to its diagnostic portfolio within the ZEISS Retina Workflow, including the integration of digital tools aimed at supporting clinicians in detecting pathology more efficiently and precisely. At EURETINA, ZEISS will showcase several of these innovations, including:

CIRRUS® Pathfinder™ now with CE mark approval. This innovative clinical support tool uses integrated artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in automatically identifying abnormal macular OCT B-scans. As part of the latest CIRRUS software release, PathFinder1 leverages proprietary deep learning algorithms to support OCT interpretation and improve OCTA image quality and multi-layer segmentation to help elevate diagnostic workflows and enhance patient care. CLARUS® 700 with ICGA. The updated CLARUS software provides high-resolution early phase to late phase ultra-widefield imaging. New features include standalone ICG, simultaneous FA-ICG capture and an added movie mode for all angiography modalities: standalone FA, standalone ICG and simultaneous FA-ICG.2 ZEISS Research Data Platform (RDP). The secure, cloud-based, AI-driven solution is designed for multi-center research and real-world clinical evidence, empowering retina specialists to transform their clinical hypotheses into measurable outcomes. With built-in support for AI algorithm training and biomarker generation, the ZEISS RDP allows researchers to harness complex data and drive innovation without compromising on compliance or collaboration.

Attendees can learn more about the latest diagnostic offerings within the ZEISS Retina Workflow at the ZEISS booth #2.B20:

Experience how the ZEISS RDP enables retina specialists to train AI models, generate biomarkers, and scale collaborative research across institutions on Thursday, Sept. 4 , from 10:00 – 10:30 am CEST . Dr. Ricardo Leitao Guerra presents, “ZEISS Retina Workflow in the Real World: OCTA, FA, ICGA in Clinical Application,” on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 2:30 – 3:00 pm CEST . Dr. Harvey Uy presents, “Clinical Study Results: Comparison of image review parameters from two different optical coherence tomography analytical workflows,” on Friday, Sept. 5 , from 2:30 – 3:00 pm CEST .

ZEISS innovation transforms treatment approaches for vitreoretinal surgery



With the ongoing integration of solutions from DORC, the ZEISS Retina Workflow solutions aim to help enable surgeons with increased predictability and efficiency in vitreoretinal surgery, offering a digitally connected portfolio from diagnostics through surgery and post-op care, supporting more precise planning and execution of surgical maneuvers.

ZEISS is introducing TDC VELOCE™ from DORC at EURETINA, a new high-speed cutter for the EVA NEXUS™ phacovitrectomy system that enables SMART IOP™ for posterior surgery to provide constant intraoperative stability. TDC VELOCE combines performance, control, stability and a new ergonomic design that offers improved aspiration flow for 25G/27G, a higher cut speed of up to 20k CPM3, an ergonomic, contoured soft grip, and increased shaft stiffness for ease of reaching the periphery and shaving the vitreous base.

“With TDC VELOCE we were able to raise the limits of flow and rigidity. TDC VELOCE in combination with EVA NEXUS SMART IOP for posterior surgery sets new standards in IOP stability during vitreous shaving,” shared TDC VELOCE co-developer Professor Mitrofanis Pavlidis, MD, PH.D., Augenzentrum Köln, Germany.

Attendees can learn more about the latest surgical offerings within the ZEISS Retina Workflow at the ZEISS booth #2.B20:

Professor Pavlidis presents the TDC VELOCE next-generation, high-speed cutter for EVA NEXUS on Saturday, Sept. 6 , from 11:30 – 12:00 pm CEST .

At EURETINA, ZEISS will also showcase updates on the ZEISS CALLISTO eye® software for ZEISS ARTEVO 750 and ZEISS ARTEVO 850. The updated ZEISS CALLISTO eye software allows for visualization of retinal structures on the 3D screen of the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 with up to 30% higher magnification.4 Advanced camera settings, including automatic exposure control, provide customization of the visualization experience to the surgeon’s individual preferences. In addition, the software update now also offers reference image matching for toric IOL implantations in either the eyepiece of the ZEISS ARTEVO 750 or the 3D monitor of the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 as well as optional 3D recording on the ZEISS ARTEVO 850.

ZEISS is showcasing additional innovations within the ZEISS Retina Workflow at EURETINA, including:

the ARTEVO® 850 3D digital ophthalmic microscope offering customizable 3D digital visualization, true color imaging with high fidelity display, and an expanded depth of field (DoF); single-use lenses for the RESIGHT® fundus viewing system providing retinal surgeons with a clear and uncompromised view for every surgical procedure in the posterior segment, while also offering all the advantages of single-use lenses; and the EVA NEXUS™ surgical system from DORC, one of the market’s most advanced dual-function, vitreoretinal and cataract surgical systems, offering surgeons a more responsive platform designed to combine efficiency, precision, and control.

ZEISS will showcase its latest diagnostic and surgical offerings and new innovations at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) conference from Sept. 4 – 7, 2025, at booth #2.B20.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

1 ZEISS PathFinder works on all current ZEISS CIRRUS devices: 500, 5000, 6000, however RDB2 is for ZEISS CIRRUS 6000 data only.

2Not for human use in the EU.

3TDC VELOCE has a cut speed of up to 10.000 cpm and is designed to facilitate cutting tissue on the return of each stroke of the vitrectome, effectively doubling the cut speed.

4 compared to ZEISS CALLISTO software 5.0.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates to not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals’ content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,730 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,066.1m in fiscal year 2023/24 (to 30 September).

The Group’s head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company’s presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG’s shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world’s leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

ZEISS Research Data Platform (RDP)



TDC VELOCE from DORC