Deepening Cooperation for a Shared Future | POWELLDD’s Vietnamese Dealer Delegation Visits AIMA’s Smart Mobility Industrial Park in Guangxi

GUIGANG, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 1, 2025, POWELLDD’s Vietnamese dealer delegation visited AIMA Smart Mobility Industrial Park in Guangxi, which provided fresh momentum for POWELLDD’s long-term development in the Vietnamese market.



Reach Cooperation

AIMA’s factory in Guangxi comprises four major process systems: assembly, welding, painting, and injection molding. The production process is automated, with more than 40 sets of industrial robots and an annual production capacity of 1.2 million electric vehicles. Following the visit, the delegation expressed greater confidence in collaboration, and over 10 dealers signed contracts on the spot.

POWELLDD, derived from the “Global Leading Electric Two-wheeler Brand”, is AIMA’s new sub-brand targeting overseas consumers. Backed by an international and professional two-wheeler R&D team, it promotes a youthful and liberated lifestyle, striving to deliver an exceptional riding experience to users through “European industrial aesthetics”. Since the entry into the Vietnamese market in 2023, POWELLDD has established a local factory and launched its first model, “Walkmen”.

AIMA electric vehicles are now available in over 60 countries worldwide, supported by 11 major production bases. As of March 31, 2025, cumulative sales had reached 90 million units, earning recognition from the prestigious global enterprise growth consulting firm Frost & Sullivan as the “Global Leading Electric Two-wheeler Brand” .

Moving forward, POWELLDD will continue leveraging its parent company’s robust manufacturing capabilities to enhance product R&D and provide a green and convenient mobility lifestyle for Vietnamese consumers.