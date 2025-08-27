Foxit Expands in Australia with Local Cloud Server to Support Performance and Onshore Data Requirements

Faster Load Times, More Responsive Applications, and Importantly, A Way For Customers to Keep Their Data Onshore – Within Australian Legal Jurisdiction

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the launch of a dedicated cloud server in Australia, expanding its presence to better support local customers – especially those working in industries with strict data privacy and compliance standards. The move brings Foxit’s award-winning cloud-based PDF and eSignature tools much closer to users across Australia and New Zealand. It means faster load times, more responsive applications, and importantly, a way for customers to keep their data onshore – within Australian legal jurisdiction.



Features/Benefits of the New Australian-Based Server:

Faster access, less waiting. With data staying closer to home, users will notice quicker load times and smoother performance across Foxit’s cloud-based tools.

With data staying closer to home, users will notice quicker load times and smoother performance across Foxit’s cloud-based tools. Keeps your data onshore. For industries that require it, like healthcare, finance, or government, your documents and sensitive info stay within Australia’s borders.

For industries that require it, like healthcare, finance, or government, your documents and sensitive info stay within borders. Enables compliance. The new infrastructure supports local data privacy and residency rules/regulations – making it easier for organizations to meet regulatory requirements without jumping through hoops.

The new infrastructure supports local data privacy and residency rules/regulations – making it easier for organizations to meet regulatory requirements without jumping through hoops. Ensures reliability. Having a server in-region means better uptime, faster recovery, and fewer disruptions if something goes wrong.

Having a server in-region means better uptime, faster recovery, and fewer disruptions if something goes wrong. Built for what’s next. Whether a small business or a larger enterprise the infrastructure is designed to scale with needs, without compromising performance or privacy.

“Bringing our intelligent PDF and document management solutions even closer to Foxit’s Australian customers is a significant milestone, reflective of our ongoing commitment to increasing trust and globalization,” said Andrew Travis, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Foxit. “By hosting data locally, we are significantly improving performance and reliability and ensuring our customers meet stringent regulatory requirements.”

This strategic expansion is part of Foxit’s ongoing global initiative to optimize its cloud infrastructure, ensuring that users worldwide benefit from localized, high-performance, and secure digital document solutions. Australian customers can now leverage Foxit’s full suite of PDF tools, from secure document collaboration to advanced editing and e-signature capabilities, with the added advantages of local cloud hosting.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through its integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com .

