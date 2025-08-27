In Era of Evolution, Michter’s Retains its Crown as World’s Most Admired Whiskey

Louisville distiller receives industry’s highest honor from global academy of experts for third time

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As distillers worldwide address new circumstances and opportunities, a global academy of experts convened by Drinks International has bestowed the whiskey industry’s highest honor on Louisville-based Michter’s for the third consecutive year: The World’s Most Admired Whiskey. The annual Drinks International top-50 ranking is considered the definitive list of the world’s best whiskies and represents the pinnacle of achievement in the trade.

Michter’s Executive Vice President Matt Magliocco commented, “It’s literally a dream to have Michter’s recognized as the World’s Most Admired Whiskey. There are so many outstanding distilleries around the world with so many talented people making excellent whiskey. It’s extremely humbling to be acknowledged by our peers across the industry when there are countless people doing such inspiring work and creating phenomenal products. We also feel immense gratitude for the wonderful journalists and publishers in the global trade press who have helped us share our story with the world, and who continue to educate readers— consumers and trade alike—about the great work people in our industry are doing. Any success that Michter’s has achieved or can achieve is only because of our supporters in the trade. We are eternally grateful to them.”

The rankings are determined by an international academy consisting of 100 independent global drinks buyers, journalists, bartenders and whisky experts. According to Shay Waterworth, Editor of Drinks International, “Michter’s ticks all the boxes when it comes to being an Admired Whiskey brand. It honours traditional practice while pushing innovation, it has provenance without being old fashioned and its whiskey is exclusive, but available in all the right places. Over the past 30 years Joe and Matt Magliocco and the whole Michter’s family have built a powerful reputation with the global bar trade, while the quality of its whiskey is revered by the industry’s top experts. To top our ranking once was an impressive achievement, but to do it three times on the bounce is unparalleled, and something I doubt we’ll see again for some time.”

“We are thrilled and deeply humbled by this recognition from the Drinks International academy. Like all of our friends in the industry, we are adapting to evolving regulatory and trading frameworks, consumer preferences, and technology,” said Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. “Our highest professional calling is simply to make great whiskey for people to enjoy. Being named The World’s Most Admired Whiskey is the ultimate expression of that, and we could not be prouder and more grateful to receive this extraordinary recognition.”

Dan McKee, Michter’s Master Distiller, commented, “This job has brought me from Kentucky to Kansai and nearly everywhere in between. Throughout my travels, I’ve been blown away by the appreciation for Michter’s and the American whiskey category by domestic and international consumers. Our team at Michter’s devotes everything we have to making the highest-quality whiskey we possibly can. It is the best feeling ever to know that people are truly enjoying the fruits of our labor. We are so appreciative of everyone’s support.”

“This never would have happened without the tremendous support of so many individuals around the world,” said Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. “All of us at Michter’s are deeply grateful to each and every one of those individuals, and we are humbled by this wonderful news.”

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter’s operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter’s is farming estate grown grain on its 205-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter’s has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson Building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter’s Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter’s Pennsylvania. It also offers educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter’s has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter’s highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

For more information about the The World’s Most Admired Whiskies List, including the full 2025 report, please visit: Drinks International.

For more information about Michter’s, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

