Jupiter Neurosciences Launches Nugevia™ Website and Opens Pre-Orders for Groundbreaking Longevity Supplements

Targeting the Multi-Trillion Dollar Longevity Market



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2025 – Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and advancing science-based consumer health solutions, today announced a pivotal expansion of its dual-path business model with the launch of its dedicated Nugevia™ e-commerce website, www.nugevia.com, and the opening of pre-orders for its first three nutraceutical supplements: Nugevia™ GLO, Nugevia™ PWR, and Nugevia™ MND. The products are available for purchase via subscription or as a one-time order, with shipping scheduled to begin this Fall.

Leveraging Clinical Science to Create a Commercial Advantage through Consumer Health

The Nugevia product line is founded on Jupiter’s patented JOTROL™ resveratrol delivery platform which demonstrated a nine-fold increase in bioavailability in Phase I clinical trials. By capitalizing on this clinical data, Jupiter is introducing pharmaceutical-grade science to the longevity marketplace. The Company is strategically executing a dual-path business model that simultaneously advances its CNS therapeutic programs while capturing value in the $8 trillion and rapidly growing global longevity and wellness market.

Nugevia™ GLO promotes skin vitality and cellular defense by combining JOTROL™ with NovaSOL® Astaxanthin, targeting the expanding “beauty-from-within” market.

Nugevia™ PWR enhances mitochondrial health, endurance, and recovery by combining JOTROL™ with highly bioavailable NovaSOL® CoQ10.

Nugevia™ MND supports memory, focus, and cognitive resilience through a unique pairing of JOTROL™ and NovaSOL® Curcumin, addressing neuroinflammation and oxidative stress.

“The launch of Nugevia™ represents a pivotal inflection point for Jupiter Neurosciences,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “We are leveraging the culmination of decades of CNS research and our clinically validated JOTROL™ technology to establish a new, capital-efficient growth engine by giving consumers access to clinically validated wellness products. Launching the Nugevia website and enabling pre-orders is a significant milestone we have looked forward to for several years, and investors should view this as a powerful step forward in our strategy to build a diversified and sustainable business that complements and supports the research and development of our pharmaceutical pipeline.”

A Capital-Efficient Growth Strategy

The Nugevia launch serves as the foundation of a new commercial channel that directly complements the Company’s clinical development programs. By building a premium consumer longevity product line rooted in clinical science, the Company is creating a near-term revenue stream that supports ongoing R&D and enhances financial flexibility.

Introducing Nugevia™ Brand Ambassadors

Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sörenstam and NBA legend Chris Webber have been named as our first two Nugevia™ brand ambassadors. Both bring global visibility and credibility, reinforcing our brand alignment with high performance, healthy aging, and scientific innovation.

Availability

Pre-orders for Nugevia™ GLO, PWR, and MND are now available at www.nugevia.com. Consumers can choose flexible subscription options or one-time purchases, with product delivery starting in Fall 2025.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, including indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

