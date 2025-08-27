Keymed Biosciences (02162.HK) Reports Strong Interim 2025 Results with Accelerated Commercialization and Robust R&D Momentum

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Keymed Biosciences Inc. (“Keymed”, 02162.HK) announced impressive interim results for 2025, marked by accelerated commercialization and R&D progress.

Financially, the company achieved record revenue, driven by the strong performance of its core product, Stapokibart, an IL-4Rα antibody marketed as Kang Yue Da®. The drug generated net sales of approximately RMB 170 million. Keymed strengthened its balance sheet with a successful placement raising ~HK$864 million, providing ample funds for pipeline development and commercialization.

The differentiated R&D pipeline advanced significantly. Key highlights include:

Stapokibart: Expanding indications beyond adult atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), and seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), with Phase III trials ongoing in pediatric AD and prurigo nodularis.

Expanding indications beyond adult atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), and seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), with Phase III trials ongoing in pediatric AD and prurigo nodularis. CMG901/AZD0901 (Claudin 18.2 ADC): In 2023, AstraZeneca AB (AZ) was granted an exclusive global license for research, development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of CMG901 (AZD0901). AZ is progressing in global Phase II/III trials for gastric, pancreatic, and biliary tract cancers.

In 2023, AstraZeneca AB (AZ) was granted an exclusive global license for research, development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of CMG901 (AZD0901). AZ is progressing in global Phase II/III trials for gastric, pancreatic, and biliary tract cancers. CM512 (TSLP x IL-13 bispecific antibody): Phase II trials for AD and CRSwNP are enrolling patients.

Global academic influence was underscored by publications in top-tier journals like The New England Journal of Medicine (for CM336 in autoimmune hemolytic anemia), Nature Medicine, and JAMA for Stapokibart’s pivotal studies. Stapokibart was also included in Chinese treatment guidelines.

With robust cash reserves, strategic financing, and a differentiated clinical pipeline, Keymed is well-positioned to deliver globally competitive, high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and worldwide.