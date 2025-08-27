New Edifier G2000 Pro – Hear the Future: Transparent Design, Thunderous Sound!

Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound System with RGB Lighting & Versatile Connectivity

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier International, the award-winning audio electronics designer, announces the launch of its latest innovation the G2000 Pro. Experience a new level of audiovisual immersion with the budget friendly Edifier G2000 Pro cutting-edge sound system, designed for both style and performance. Housed in a sleek transparent cabinet with customizable RGB ambient lighting, it seamlessly blends aesthetics with powerful 7.1 surround sound. Whether you’re gaming, watching movies, or listening to music, its versatile connectivity options and finely tuned sound modes ensure an optimized experience for every moment.



Edifier G2000 Pro Splendid 2.0 Gaming Speakers, Compact Size, Big Soundstage, Panoramic Light-Transparent Enclosure, Virtua 7.1 Surround Sound

Compact Design, Perfect for Your Tabletop Setup

With a base width roughly the size of an adult’s palm, this sleek, space-saving design fits seamlessly into any space. The three-sided panoramic light-transparent adds a premium, atmospheric glow, creating your dream tabletop setup.

7.1 Surround Sound

Enjoy a grand soundstage and powerful, immersive audio with 7.1 surround sound powered by the DSP chip and HECATE Gaming Center software, that brings your games, music, and movies to life.

High-Quality Sound Unit

Equipped with a 3-inch full-range internal magnetic driver, this system delivers rich audio with 32W output power for crisp highs and deep mids.

TempoFlow™ Lighting Technology, Where Light and Sound Sync Perfectly

The all-new TempoFlow™ dynamic lighting effect technology synchronizes light with sound. The rear lighting design ensures that it enhances the gaming atmosphere without overwhelming your nighttime visual experience—subtle yet impactful, creating an immersive and premium esports vibe.

7 Dynamic Lighting Effects, Illuminate Your Desk with Color

Featuring 7 built-in dynamic lighting modes, customizable via the HECATE Gaming Center software. Break free from dull surroundings and enjoy a vibrant, sound-responsive atmosphere like never before.

Versatile Connection Options

Stay connected your way with Bluetooth 5.4, USB-A & USB-C audio streaming and AUX input—perfectly adaptable to your diverse device needs.

Tailored Sound Modes

Switch effortlessly between Music, Game, and Movie modes, each finely tuned to enhance your listening experience based on various different content.

Price & Availability:

The Edifier G2000 Pro is available for $199.99 at Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com