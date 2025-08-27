RingConn Gen 2 Now Available at BestBuy.com, Expanding Access to Health Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RingConn, known for cutting-edge smart rings, launches its Gen 2 Smart Ring on BestBuy.com, advancing its mission to expand access to advanced health technology in the U.S. The availability of RingConn Gen 2 on BestBuy.com, marks another major strategic step in expanding the brand’s presence in mainstream American retail following its collaboration with Target.com and Walmart.com.



RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring

Best Buy, the leading consumer electronics retailer in the United States, operates more than 1,000 stores nationwide and is renowned for curating innovative technology products that combine performance, convenience, and style. Wearables are one of Best Buy’s core categories, spanning smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart rings. As an innovation leader in the smart ring sector, RingConn’s entry into Best Buy not only underscores its strengths in technology, market demand, and brand potential, but also signifies an important step in reaching more health-conscious consumers through this mainstream consumer electronics platform. By leveraging Best Buy’s brand influence and extensive retail network, RingConn will further expand its presence and channel footprint in the U.S. market.

With features such as sleep apnea monitoring, ultra-lightweight craftsmanship, and advanced AI integration, RingConn has already earned the trust of over 250,000 users worldwide. While actively expanding its global strategic markets, RingConn remains committed to continuous innovation and its mission of empowering healthier lifestyles, consistently rolling out software updates and functional enhancements. Looking ahead, RingConn will further strengthen its offerings with expanded sports mode support, women’s health features, and a more integrated AI-driven data experience. The U.S. has always been a key strategic market for RingConn, and this partnership with Best Buy will enable the brand to connect with a broader mainstream audience, enhance its influence, and bring RingConn’s vision of health technology into the daily lives of more consumers.

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring, now available at BestBuy.com was launched in late 2024 and broke a Kickstarter category record with $4.4 million in crowdfunding. It’s the world’s first smart ring to offer sleep apnea monitoring. Besides, Gen 2 holds several technical distinctions:

Lightest available model at 2-3 grams, and thinnest profile in its category at 2mm

Extended battery life of 10-12 days

Cross-platform compatibility (Android/iOS) with no subscription fees

Advanced menstrual cycle monitoring feature

To ensure the best wearing experience, Best Buy customers can first order a sizing kit on the website, after a period of trial wear to confirm ideal smart ring size. This partnership with Best Buy marks a significant step for RingConn in expanding its presence in the mainstream consumer tech market, enabling the brand to reach more health-conscious users.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of “Hardware + Software + Services,” RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people’s health.