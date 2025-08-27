Sendbird Sets a New Standard for Voice AI Agent and Omnipresent Orchestration

Seamless voice automation with unmatched speed, accuracy, and omnichannel integration

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sendbird Inc., the AI communications platform trusted by the world’s largest brands, today announced the availability of Sendbird Voice AI, a next-generation voice automation solution designed to handle the messiness of real conversations with speed and accuracy.



Sendbird Voice AI in action with dashboard menu view

In customer service, tone and response time within the first second can define the entire interaction. Yet, according to Forrester’s The State of AI Agents, 2024 report, most conversational AI solutions still struggle to deliver fast, natural, and consistent support—especially when orchestrating across multiple channels. Sendbird Voice AI is engineered to address these challenges, enabling brands to deliver unified, human-like experiences across voice, SMS, email, web, and in-app chat.

“Voice remains the most intuitive and accessible channel, particularly for customers less comfortable with digital tools,” said John S. Kim, CEO of Sendbird. “With Voice AI, we are redefining customer experience through speed, accuracy, and omnichannel integration into one powerful solution.”

Sendbird Voice AI offers real-time analytics and transcripts for inbound calls, supports text-to-speech and recognition in 29 languages, and enables brands to customize accents, tones, and language to reflect the needs of their customer base. The solution also undergoes rigorous testing in developer environments and ensures transparency in AI decision-making, fostering trust and accountability in deployment. Importantly, it ensures seamless handoffs to live agents whenever human support is required, maintaining continuity and reliability in customer interactions.

Unlike traditional speech recognition tools, Sendbird Voice AI captures user intent and emotional nuance, enabling contextual and empathetic responses. Every deployment is validated against real-world scenarios with Sendbird Trust OS, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability, adaptability, and consistent resolution in live environments.

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the leading omnichannel AI agent platform used by global enterprises to elevate customer experience by initiating autonomous support & sales conversations, keeping humans in the loop for complex inquiries, and re-engaging customers with proactive business messages.

By combining omnichannel AI with proven, award-winning communication APIs, Sendbird enables businesses to build AI agents and foster meaningful customer connections at scale. Trusted by 4,000+ global brands—including Rakuten, DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—Sendbird powers over 7 billion conversations every month, offering exceptional reliability, security, and compliance that meet enterprise-level demands.

Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, SoftBank, Tiger Global, Y Combinator, and other leading investors.