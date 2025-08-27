“Super Kids of Financial Literacy and Emotional Intelligence” Wins Social Innovation Competition

organized by JCI City Lady, Hong Kong’s first FQ × EQ education program engaged over 100 families.

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Junior Chamber International City Lady (JCI City Lady) proudly announces the success of its flagship project, “Super Kids of Financial Literacy and Emotional Intelligence”, which concluded from March to July 2025 with the participation of over 100 families. The program was awarded Open Group Champion at the “Social Innovation Service Competition 2025” organized by VQ Foundation.

As the first initiative in Hong Kong to integrate financial literacy (FQ) and emotional intelligence (EQ) for children, the project combined play–based workshops, family education, and experiential learning:

Kick–off & Dream Board Workshop ( March 22 ): Families co–created goal boards to set values and aspirations, with insights from legislators and education experts.

Families co–created goal boards to set values and aspirations, with insights from legislators and education experts. Parent–Child Workshops “Wealth & Emotions in Bloom” ( April 13 & May 11 ): Children learned saving habits, resource choices, and mindful spending through games, while parents gained practical tools in emotional coaching and mindfulness.

Children learned saving habits, resource choices, and mindful spending through games, while parents gained practical tools in emotional coaching and mindfulness. Closing Ceremony & MiniWorld Adventure ( July 6 ): Children role–played in a simulated city, earning, saving, investing, and spending. Gratitude sessions encouraged kids to thank their parents, strengthening family bonds.

Survey feedback showed over 90% of parents found the program highly educational and engaging. Many requested future editions.

The initiative also advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting quality education, mental well–being, and responsible financial practices.

JCI City Lady will continue to expand impactful parent–child education projects in partnership with schools, NGOs, and community stakeholders, nurturing the next generation of financially wise and emotionally resilient citizens.