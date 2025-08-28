Great Place To Work Announces the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™ List

Celebrating the voices of 7.5 million employees across Asia and the Middle East

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, today announced the 2025 Best Workplaces in AsiaTM list. Drawn from confidential survey data representing over 3.2 million employee voices and 7.5 million workplace experiences, this year’s list highlights organizations that are leading the way in trust, innovation, values, and leadership.

This year, the list recognizes companies across two categories: Small & Medium workplaces with fewer than 500 employees, and Large workplaces with more than 500 employees. A total of 915 national rankings across 16 Asian countries are featured, showcasing the diverse and high-performing workplaces across the region.

The ranking also highlights companies excelling at creating a For All™ workplace experience where every employee, regardless of role or background, feels included and valued. Compared to the typical workplace in Asia, employees at the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia are far more likely to describe their experience as positive and supportive. These organizations demonstrate that high levels of trust empower companies to innovate and adapt even in times of disruption such as the rise of generative AI.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “These leading companies are proving that great workplaces don’t just benefit employees – they strengthen communities, fuel economic growth, and help create a better world for all.”

“Southeast Asia continues to showcase resilience and ingenuity amid global shifts,” said Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® ASEAN & ANZ. “The organizations on this year’s Best Workplaces in Asia list represent the very best of the region – companies that are not only growing but also fostering trust, inclusion, and innovation at scale. These exemplary workplaces demonstrate that investing in culture is key to thriving in a rapidly changing world.

Explore the full list here: Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2025 List .

About the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025. Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.

