Ta Yang Group Turns Profitable in 2025 Interim Results

Achieving Strategic Transformation Driven by Web 4.0

Creating A New Growth Driver By Building an Ecosystem Combining AI Technology and RWA

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (“Ta Yang Group” or the “Group“; Stock Code: 1991.HK) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). The Group recorded sales revenue of approximately HK$290,663,000, representing a year-on-year (“YoY”) decrease of about 43.5%. However, gross profit rose by approximately 66.6% YoY to around HK$61,800,000, with a substantial increase in gross profit margin from about 7.3% during the Reporting Period to approximately 21.3%, an improvement of 14 percentage points. This enhancement was driven by the Group’s initiatives in promoting business structure optimization, focusing on technology service upgrades, and implementing cost reduction and efficiency improvement measures. As a result, core business segments, especially Online Marketing Solutions, achieved significant improvements in profitability during the Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, selling and distribution expenses decreased by 10.9% YoY to HK$11,400,000, while administrative expenses fell by 29.3% to about HK$44,800,000. Consequently, the Group reported a net profit of HK$2,411,000 in the Reporting Period, successfully returning to profitability with markedly improved earnings.

Core Businesses Demonstrate Operational Resilience; Profitability Continues to Improve

Facing challenges such as volatile China-US tariffs, accelerated supply chain restructuring, and policy uncertainty, during the Reporting Period, the strategic focus of Ta Yang Group’s has been primarily on:(i) Stabilizing its core Silicone business, ensuring both upstream supply chain and downstream sales; (ii) Deepening its Digital Marketing business to capitalize on digital economy and regional dividends; and (iii) Integrating its UK supermarket business, emphasizing quality sourcing and efficient operations. During the Reporting Period, the Group adhered to high product quality and stable supply, expanded new client resources, ensured efficient production capacity, and maintained market-leading product offerings.

Digital Marketing revenue declined in the Reporting Period, but profitability within the segment rose sharply, contributing positively to the overall results. Jusheng Technology, a leading Douyin (TikTok) operations service provider in Mainland China, offers comprehensive services including, such as account setup and management, content strategy, video production, fan interaction, data analytics, e-commerce operations, livestream hosting, ad placements, and brand advertising solutions. With extensive practical experience, the Digital Marketing division not only upholds the principle of “enabling better brand-consumer communication” but also fosters client business growth through continuous service innovation and optimization. The Group is highly confident in the vast growth potential of this high-demand e-commerce segment and will continue increasing strategic investments to drive its development.

Creating AI Digital Humans With Humanized Intelligent Agents, Establishing New Value Flow Mechanism through the tokenization of RWA

In the second half of 2025, Ta Yang Group will steadily advance its Web 4.0-centric strategic transformation, underpinned by AI digital humans, and build new value flow mechanisms through tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA). The focus will be on three key sectors—education, gaming, and healthcare sectors, with active promotion of data standardization, digitalization of asset, and global synergistic collaboration. Looking ahead, the Group will undertake more RWA-related business for listed companies, develop AI digital humans With humanized intelligent agents, build a globalized AI digital entrepreneurship platform to facilitate deep integration between different industry sectors and intelligent assets, as well as supporting capital flows back into Chinese enterprises.

Chairlady of Ta Yang Group, Ms. Shi Qi commented: “Ta Yang Group published its blueprint for driving enterprise AI and digital transformation, and officially entered the digital asset arena, marking an important milestone for the Group and opening a new chapter for diversified growth. Web 4.0 is an integration of Web 3.0’s decentralized architecture with AI’s autonomous decision-making and human-machine interaction, forming a data-driven, self-evolving Internet ecosystem. The Web 4.0 era is that of deep AI+RWA fusion. AI—as the ‘ultimate brain’—redefines education, turning data into ‘thinking assets’, while RWA acts as a ‘financial bridge’ to realize value flows. Together, they give rise to ‘intelligent assets’. As Ta Yang Group’s transformation blueprint gradually becomes a reality, it is expected to create more value and deliver attractive returns to shareholders..”

About Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1991)

Founded in 1991 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1991.HK) combines thirty years of industry expertise with forward-looking digital vision as a diversified enterprise. The Group initially focused on silicone input devices, designing and manufacturing core components for consumer electronics, computers, laptops, mobile phones, and automotive accessories. Leveraging integrated production systems, strict quality controls, and technological innovation, Ta Yang Group has earned the long-term trust of leading global brands and established a solid industrial foundation. With the acceleration of global digital transformation, Ta Yang Group keenly recognized strategic opportunities in the digital economy era and decisively launched a full-scale strategic transition to Web 4.0, adopting “embracing technological change, reconstructing value ecology” as its core direction, focusing on AI, RWA tokenization, and Hong Kong policy ecosystem as its three chief drivers. Committed to forging a “Data—Asset—Value” transfer chain, the Group is transitioning from traditional manufacturing to a leader in the digital economy.

At present, Ta Yang Group is embracing Web 4.0 transformation as a new starting point, focusing on education, gaming, and healthcare as three trillion-dollar tracks, aiming to become a leading AI and RWA dual-sector player in Asia-Pacific, delivering highly efficient value-growth ecosystems to global investors, partners, and individuals, and continuously advancing the high-quality development of the global digital economy—writing a new page from “industrial cultivator” to “digital ecosystem builder”.