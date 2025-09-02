Anycubic at Ten: Empowering 5 Million Makers with a Decade of Democratized 3D Printing

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This September, Anycubic celebrates its 10th anniversary, a milestone that marks a decade of technological advancement and a shared journey with a global community of creators. What began as a small team assembling its first prototype in a humid Shenzhen office has grown into a leading force in consumer 3D printing, empowering innovation in over 200 countries and regions.

Anycubic 10th Anniversary – 10 years. Millions of makers. Countless stories.

Founded in 2015 as consumer 3D printing was taking its first steps, Anycubic’s growth to a community of nearly 5 million users has been guided by a simple principle: listen. The company’s product evolution has been driven not by technology alone, but by the vital feedback of artists, educators, engineers, and hobbyists, ensuring that every innovation solves a real need.

“Ten years on, what matters most isn’t the machines we’ve built, but the people using them,” said James Ouyang, co-founder and CTO of Anycubic. “Our goal has always been simple: make 3D printing easier, more reliable, and open to everyone—and we’re just getting started.”

Twin Pillars of Innovation: FDM and Resin

Anycubic’s strategy rests on two core product families: the Kobra filament (FDM) series and the Photon resin series. Together, they anchor a comprehensive ecosystem supported by dedicated consumables, accessories like wash and cure stations, and in-house software such as Anycubic Slicer Next, culminating in the Makeronline community platform that connects and inspires users worldwide.

Recent years have delivered key breakthroughs. In 2024, the launch of the Kobra 3 Combo brought advanced multi-color printing into the sub-$1,000 range, making a once niche technology broadly accessible. Later that year, the Kobra S1 Combo debuted with a fully enclosed CoreXY motion system, combining high-speed, precision, and up to eight-color printing in a fully enclosed, user-friendly machine. These launches crystallized the company’s mission: to democratize advanced 3D printing features for the many, not the few.

Market Success and Critical Acclaim

This vision has found resounding validation in the market. The Kobra 3 Combo rapidly dominated multi-color 3D printer sales on Amazon US, reinforcing Anycubic’s leading position across Europe. The unveiling of the Kobra S1 Combo at Formnext Frankfurt 2024 generated unprecedented interest, driving traffic to Anycubic’s official website to more than double the combined total of the previous two years.

Beyond commercial success, Anycubic has consistently been recognized by industry experts and publications like Forbes, CNET, and Tom’s Hardware for its balance of quality, reliability, and affordability. The company’s commitment to thoughtful design has been affirmed by prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and A’Design Award. This collective recognition underscores a broad consensus: Anycubic has earned the trust of both professionals and everyday makers.

“As we step into our second decade, we aim to make Anycubic not only a printer provider, but a trusted partner in every maker’s creative journey—from classrooms to studios to workshops,” said Ancen, VP of Anycubic.

This spirit of partnership defines how Anycubic is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its community.

A Month of Celebration

To express gratitude to its global community, Anycubic is rolling out special 10th-anniversary promotions with discounts of up to 50% off, together with creative campaigns under the theme “Love and Share” throughout September—celebrating not just technology, but the connections and ideas that unite makers worldwide. From September 2nd to October 8th, customers purchasing selected printer models will receive an extended warranty on vulnerable parts, while Anycubic’s partnership with Seel ensures triple protection against loss, damage, and delay for online orders—adding peace of mind to every celebration.

As Anycubic enters its second decade, its focus is not only on advancing technology, but on helping imagination find form—empowering makers everywhere to turn their boldest ideas into reality—printing the future, one layer at a time.