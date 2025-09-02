Ascletis to Present 28-day Multiple Ascending Dose Study Results of Oral Small Molecule GLP-1R Agonist ASC30 at the 61st European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting

– Ascletis to present data from the U.S. Phase Ib clinical study of ASC30 oral tablet in oral discussion

– On track to report topline data from Phase IIa clinical study of ASC30 oral tablet in participants with obesity or overweight in the fourth quarter of 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, “Ascletis”) announces that data from its 28-day multiple ascending dose study of its oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist ASC30 (NCT06680440) will be presented in a short oral discussion at the 61st European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting held in Vienna, Austria.

Details of the Short Oral Discussion

Abstract Title: ASC30, an oral GLP-1R biased small molecule agonist demonstrated superior weight loss in participants with obesity: a 28-day multiple ascending dose study

Short Oral Discussion Sessions Event A: SO 073 The GLP-1 portfolio: diverse formulations for expanding clinical applications

Presentation Time: September 16, 2025, 12:00 – 13:00 CEST

Presentation Number: 827

“We look forward to presenting our ASC30 oral tablet clinical data to the community at this year’s EASD Annual Meeting,” said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. “We believe that these efficacy and safety data will position ASC30 oral tablet as a potentially differentiated option for the treatment of obesity.”

About ASC30

ASC30 is an investigational GLP-1R biased small molecule agonist and has unique and differentiated properties that enable the same small molecule for both oral tablet and subcutaneous injection administrations. ASC30 is a new chemical entity (NCE), with U.S. and global compound patent protection until 2044 without patent extensions.

About the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)

Founded in 1965 and based in Düsseldorf, Germany, the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) aims to encourage and support research in the field of diabetes, the rapid diffusion of acquired knowledge and to facilitate its application. The EASD Annual Meeting features groundbreaking basic research, cutting-edge clinical trial results and in-depth expert debates. The 61st EASD Annual Meeting will be held in Vienna, Austria, from September 15 to 19, 2025.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) Platform and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including its lead program, ASC30, a small molecule GLP-1R agonist in development as a once-daily oral tablet and once-monthly subcutaneous injection for weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

To learn more about Ascletis, please visit www.ascletis.com .

