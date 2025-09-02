Atomicwork Announces FUSION’25, a Flagship CIO Leadership Conference in San Francisco

Join 100+ global CIOs on September 24 in San Francisco to define the future of enterprise IT and Agentic AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atomicwork, the agentic service management platform built for the AI era, today announced FUSION’25, its inaugural CIO leadership forum. The invite-only, one-day event will take place at the historic Palace Hotel in San Francisco on September 24, convening more than 100 CIOs, digital transformation executives, and IT leaders to exchange strategies for driving trust, transformation, and growth in modern enterprises using Agentic AI.



Unlike traditional conferences, FUSION’25 is designed as a curated peer forum, because as AI evolves and organizations try to keep up, professionals learn best from their peers in the industry. Through keynote sessions, fireside conversations, and peer-to-peer dialogues, attendees will learn practical transformation playbooks and discuss the evolving role of IT in shaping business outcomes.

“CIOs are no longer operating behind the scenes, they’re steering the enterprise,” said Kiran Darisi, co-founder and CTO of Atomicwork. “With FUSION, we’re creating a trusted space where technology leaders can learn from each other, challenge assumptions, and define what the next decade of IT leadership looks like.”

Speakers at FUSION’25 include business and technology leaders from Google, Microsoft, Ōura Ring and Zuora, who will share lessons on scaling business transformation, embedding trust into enterprise systems, and leading with clarity in an AI-driven era.

“Enterprise transformation today requires a lot more than technology. It requires business alignment and shared leadership,” said Vijay Rayapati, co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork. “FUSION is our way of bringing CIOs together to connect, learn, share, and accelerate the impact of technology on business growth.”

FUSION’25 underscores Atomicwork’s mission to empower IT leaders not only with AI-powered service management, but also with the peer networks and leadership insights needed to thrive in the age of agentic AI and enterprise transformation.

Atomicwork is a modern service management platform built for the AI era. With agentic AI, the platform automates routine IT tasks, unifies internal workflows, and delivers instant, contextual ITSM and ESM across Slack, Teams, and the browser – empowering IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business growth.

Trusted by seasoned CIOs and enterprise IT teams, Atomicwork transforms IT service management while delivering exceptional employee experiences. Headquartered in San Francisco, Atomicwork serves global enterprises with offices in India and Singapore.