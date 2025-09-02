Beetles Gel Polish’s Limited-Edition Halloween Gift Box “Scream on Halloween” Makes Its Spooky Debut

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Halloween is more than just trick-or-treating. It’s a tradition that lets you bring out your personality and celebrate your passions and quirks with those you love.

This year, Beetles Gel Polish, a leading nail art brand known for its high-quality products, is adding to that vibe with a very special limited-edition collection: the Scream on Halloween Gift Box. Staying true to its name, the gift box is guaranteed to spark a scream, either from fear, excitement, or both.

It’s a once-a-year collectible, only available through the end of the spooky season, making it a must-have for collectors of rare finds. Its limited-time availability will give you an edge at any Halloween party; be prepared to answer endless questions about your standout nails.

Scream on Halloween’s uniqueness makes it the perfect gift too, one that’ll make this occasion memorable for them, and linger long after the holiday ends, too.

Scream on Halloween Gift Box

The gift box comes wrapped in extremely eerie coffin-shaped holographic packaging with a layered design which dynamically switches between claw-like visuals and a church graveyard scene. It includes:

Nail essentials: 8 gel polishes (2 cat-eye, 1 glow-in-the-dark, 1 nail polish, base coat, top coat, 2-in-1 base & top coat, and nail glue gel) and a mini UV lamp

Nail tips: 2 sets (Tipex and Etch-X, 72 pieces each) for different looks

Creative tools: Double-ended magnet, chrome nail powder, retro nail art palette, 5 nail brushes with holder

Accessories: Nail stickers, charms, and a unique 2-in-1 bookmark & fridge magnet

Halloween extras: 7 themed temporary tattoos

Scream on Halloween: Where Gothic Meets Glam

The gift box draws inspiration from medieval gothic haunted-house aesthetics. Offering shades such as pumpkin orange, neon pink, and venom green, Scream on Halloween allows users to create looks ranging from gothic to cartoonish to mysterious. These shades are exclusive to this gift box and not sold individually.

Beetles Gel Polish’s Halloween collection goes beyond nails. It includes eye accessories to complement your costume, adding an extra layer. There’s also a church stained glass-inspired fridge magnet in the package that lets users create a gothic, spooky atmosphere when projected with a phone’s flashlight.

Where to Buy Scream on Halloween

Beetles Gel Polish’s limited-edition Scream on Halloween gift box, priced at $139.99, is now available, with supplies lasting through the end of the spooky season. Buyers can purchase either on the brand’s Official Website or Beetles Official Store on Amazon .

Beetles Gel Polish will host a giveaway of the gift box on its Instagram page during September. Make sure to stay tuned for that, or follow #BeetlesGelPolishHalloween on Instagram to get notified when it goes live.

Safe, Innovative, and Trusted Worldwide

Beetles Gel Polish’s primary focus is safety, underscored by its Leaping Bunny Certification and its dedication to developing gentle, worry-free products for users.

With innovation at its core and inspiration drawn from community trends, Beetles Gel Polish consistently delivers high-quality nail solutions. In just eight years, the brand has grown to serve over 10 million customers across more than 30 countries, earning 99% positive feedback and a 55% repeat purchase rate.

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in 2017 in the U.S., Beetles Gel Polish has been dedicated to empowering beauty enthusiasts of all ages to embrace boldness and express their personality. Beetles Gel Polish grow together with their community, inspiring confidence and joy, while encouraging self-expression through nail art.

Discover more at Beetlesgel.com

