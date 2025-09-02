CEBA Announces New Webinar Series to Support Clean Energy Procurement

Educational programming aims to decarbonize supply chains in Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) is launching the Regional Spotlight Series, starting September 17. This new webinar series will provide clean energy market and policy updates from countries across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The webinars will educate CEBA members, their partners, nonprofits, and international corporate clean energy buyers and developers on how to cut supply chain emissions and advance low-cost, reliable, carbon emissions-free global energy systems.

“Clean energy is a priority for companies and their supply chain partners throughout APAC,” said Eric Gibbs, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy at CEBA. “The Regional Spotlight Series utilizes CEBA’s market research capabilities and regional stakeholder expertise to provide actionable guidance for companies to lower emissions in markets such as Mainland China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Taiwan.”

Each one-hour session will focus on a specific Asian market. CEBA’s Global Programs team and regional experts will provide a detailed look at the country’s electricity market structure, procurement mechanisms, and corporate strategies for supplier enablement. Attendees will also learn how to navigate new regulatory landscapes, explore actionable strategies for Scope 3 decarbonization, and build regional capacity to accelerate clean energy procurement.

The Regional Spotlight Series complements CEBA’s Clean Energy Procurement Academy (the “Academy”), which provides hands-on, location-specific training — both in-person and online — on how to buy clean energy in key APAC markets.

“Together, the Academy and Regional Spotlight Series will deliver invaluable insights for companies seeking to lower emissions, reduce costs, and increase reliability for their operations in Asia,” Gibbs said.

The Regional Spotlight Series will focus on the following markets on select Wednesdays throughout the fall, with dates to be announced through CEBA’s social media channels:

India ( September 17 )

( ) Mainland China

Taiwan

Indonesia

South Korea

The Clean Energy Buyers Association is a business trade association that activates a community of energy customers and partners to deploy market and policy solutions for a carbon emissions-free energy system. CEBA’s more than 400 members comprise one-fifth of the Fortune 500, represent more than $33 trillion in market capitalization, and include institutional energy customers of every type and size — corporate and industrial companies, universities, and cities. For more information, visit cebuyers.org and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

