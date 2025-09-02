ChipMOS ANNOUNCES NT$480 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

HSINCHU, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (“OSAT”), today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program with the total amount up to NT$480 million (approximately US$15.7 million, based on the exchange rate of NT$30.59 to US$1.00 as of August 29, 2025).

Under the program, the company will repurchase up to 15 million shares from the open market on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, approximately 2.09% of its issued share capital. The shares can be repurchased in the price range of NT$16.80 or lower and up to NT$32.00 per share. The authorization repurchase program period is from September 3 to November 2, 2025.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, “The Board’s authorization of our latest share repurchase is inline with our capital allocation strategy and reflects our conviction that our shares are undervalued and represent a highly compelling investment opportunity. This move underscores our confidence in the long-term strength of our business as we continue to focus on supporting our customers, and our commitment to build long-term shareholder value.”

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and Nasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

