Gorilla Technology Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Scale the World’s First, Fully Deployed 5G Lawful Interception Platform

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2025 –(NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced it has secured a three-year contract valued in the tens of millions of dollars to deliver a fully deployed, 5G-native Lawful Interception (5G LI) platform to the largest criminal investigation bureau of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region operating under a national mandate. The solution combines core telecom-grade engineering with cutting-edge AI to enable real-time, precision-targeted intelligence across high-volume network environments.

This transformational deal follows ground-breaking success with Gorilla’s initial deployment of 5G LI infrastructure. This new contract marks a significant inflection point for Gorilla, expanding implementation across broader markets in Asia and laying the foundation for strategic opportunities globally.

Leveraging a fully containerised, Kubernetes-orchestrated architecture, Gorilla’s 5G LI platform integrates tightly with 5GC network functions, enabling highly secure and transparent interception workflows across massive-scale telecom infrastructures. The solution includes advanced data collection, data correlation, DPI, lawful target management and protocol-specific handling. These features are all delivered through a zero-trust architecture with built-in AES-256 encryption.

At the heart of the platform is Gorilla’s AI intelligence engine, designed to perform real-time traffic classification, threat pattern recognition and behavioural anomaly detection. This AI layer enables national agencies to move from reactive to proactive intelligence, with the ability to identify high-risk actors before threats escalate.

“We built the world’s first, fully deployed 5G LI platform and now are scaling it across multiple territories,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology. “This is not just another contract, this is a defining moment. This deal proves we are not just ahead, but in a league of our own.

“I also want to recognise Jackie Wang, our new General Manager, whose leadership, tenacity and relentless focus has made an early and outsized impact.”

“I am incredibly proud to see this come together as I integrate into the Gorilla family,” said Jackie Wang, Gorilla Technology General Manager, ASIA (ex. India). “The contract is a clear signal to the market that the global demand for trusted, secure and AI-powered lawful interception infrastructure is only accelerating. We expect this appetite to continue to grow as more governments and telcos recognise the power and necessity of a fully integrated, future-proof lawful interception infrastructure.”

This next-generation 5G LI platform is fully aligned with global regulatory frameworks and integrates natively with existing Mobile Core, RAN and IMS infrastructure across Tier-1 network environments. The deployment covers:

Lawful Interception Gateway (LIG)

Interception Function (MF) for access, transport and target identification

for access, transport and target identification Media Handlers for handling specific media types in the context of customer’s needs

for handling specific media types in the context of customer’s needs Media File Protection with multi-stage evidence processing

with multi-stage evidence processing Zero Trust Architecture, multi-layered security and chain-of-custody logging

Gorilla’s expansion of its AI-powered LI capabilities into multi-market deployments underscores its position as a go-to strategic partner for national security, telecom compliance and intelligence infrastructure worldwide.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

