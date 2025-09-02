Lunit Selected as Exclusive AI Partner for Spain’s Valencian Community Breast Screening Program

Milestone European deployment underscores growing global trust in Lunit’s AI for population-wide breast cancer screening

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that its solutions have been selected as the exclusive AI tools for the breast cancer screening program of the Valencian Community, one of Spain’s largest and most progressive healthcare regions.



AI-powered breast screening launches in Spain’s Valencian Community with Lunit INSIGHT MMG and Lunit INSIGHT DBT.

With a population of approximately 5 million, the Valencian Community is Spain’s third-largest region by population and fourth by economic size. The regional health authority has emerged as a national leader in healthtech, advancing the integration of digital health, AI diagnostics, and biomedical innovation across its public health system.

In 2024, the Valencian Community began evaluating the use of AI in its organised breast screening program, aiming to significantly increase participation from 250,000 to 400,000 women annually while maintaining high standards of care. After assessing multiple AI vendors on scientific performance, technical integration, and clinical impact, Lunit’s solutions were selected based on their ability to optimise workflows and support radiologists in delivering timely, accurate diagnoses.

The contract covers the implementation of Lunit INSIGHT MMG and Lunit INSIGHT DBT across the region and marks the company’s largest European project to date.

“The Valencian Community’s decision reflects a growing shift in how public health systems embrace AI—not as a future ideal, but as a practical solution to today’s challenges,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “By partnering with one of Europe’s most visionary healthcare authorities, we’re not just improving efficiency—we’re helping shape a new standard for equitable, large-scale cancer screening.”

The Valencian Community now joins a growing list of regions and countries–including Iceland, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE (Abu Dhabi), where Lunit’s AI is supporting public breast screening programs.

In addition to the commercial deployment, Lunit and the Valencian Community have committed to ongoing collaboration in scientific research, with plans to jointly explore new strategies for improving early cancer detection and population health outcomes.

###

About Lunit