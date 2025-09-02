UGREEN Launched the NASync DH Series, Making Secure Local Storage Accessible to All

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, today officially launched the UGREEN NASync DH Series, a pair of network-attached storage (NAS) devices designed to lower the barriers to entry for high-capacity local storage and data management. Aimed at home users and small-team NAS beginners who want to take control of their data without overstretching their resources, the series includes the NASync DH2300 (2-bay SATA) and NASync DH4300 Plus (4-bay SATA). Both models blend approachable pricing, intuitive use, and essential security features, turning what was traditionally seen as an advanced tool for IT professionals into a practical choice for everyday users.



DH2300 & DH4300 Plus

[1] NASync DH2300: The “Starter NAS” for First-Time Home Users

Tailored specifically for those trying NAS for the first time, the UGREEN NASync DH2300 is the ideal gateway to local storage. As a 2-bay SATA model, it supports up to 60TB of total capacity (30TB per drive), which is more than enough to back up a family’s entire photo library, 4K home videos, daily documents, and even extensive media collections, all without relying on third-party cloud platforms.

What makes it stand out as a starter-friendly option is its no-fuss design that eliminates technical hurdles:

UGREEN’s intuitive UGOS Pro operating system guides users through setup with clear, step-by-step on-screen prompts, ensuring no prior technical knowledge is needed. Even users who have never touched a NAS before can have it up and running in under 10 minutes.

The all-in-one UGREEN NAS app centralizes every key function, including file management, automatic photo backup, and media streaming to TVs, so there is no need to juggle multiple apps or learn new interfaces. Everything is just a tap away.

NFC Quick Connection adds extra convenience: a simple tap of a smartphone against the NAS instantly links the two devices, skipping complicated network configuration steps. For users who prefer simplicity over complexity, this feature turns “connecting to NAS” into a one-second task.

Security has been prioritized alongside simplicity. The DH2300 delivers robust privacy and protection features that surpass free cloud services:

Local storage ensures full control of data, eliminating exposure to third-party platforms, surveillance, or cloud service outages.

TLS/SSL, RSA, and AES professional-grade encryption, two-factor authentication, and certifications from TÜV and TRUSTe provide enterprise-level data security.

A built-in Security Manager delivers 24/7 real-time threat monitoring and scheduled virus scans to keep files protected.

Additional features include a 1GbE LAN port for stable connectivity, a 4K 60Hz HDMI output for direct media playback, and support for RAID JBOD, Basic, 0, and 1, giving users the choice between maximum capacity or redundancy for critical file protection. With this feature set, the DH2300 is positioned as an ideal first NAS for families, students, and households seeking a reliable alternative to recurring cloud storage costs.

NASync DH4300 Plus: The “Value-Step-Up” for Small Teams and Growing Households

The UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus is designed for those requiring additional storage and performance, such as home offices, startup teams, or larger households with growing data needs. Its 4-bay SATA configuration supports up to 120TB of total capacity (30TB per drive), enabling easy file sharing among multiple users, device backups, and storage of large-scale media libraries.

Building on the accessibility of the DH2300, the DH4300 Plus introduces targeted enhancements for collaborative and higher-demand use cases:

A 2.5GbE LAN port delivers transfer speeds up to 312.5MB/s (more than 30 times faster than average US cloud upload speeds), ensuring smooth, efficient collaboration on large projects such as video or design files.

Support for RAID 5, 6, and 10 provides stronger data redundancy, allowing continued access and recovery even if one or two drives fail.

Expanded functionality includes Docker support for customizable applications, as well as additional USB-A and USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C ports for faster and more flexible connectivity.

Powered by an 8-core Rockchip RK3588C processor and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, the DH4300 Plus offers reliable performance for multitasking across media streaming, backups, and file sharing. It also retains all of the beginner-friendly features of the DH2300, such as quick setup, centralized app control, professional data security, and no monthly fees. This makes it the ideal choice for small teams or households that have outgrown basic storage solutions but want to avoid the costs of enterprise-grade hardware.

Pricing and Availability

True to its mission of “making NAS accessible”, the UGREEN NASync DH Series is priced to welcome as many users as possible:

[2] UGREEN NASync DH2300 (2-Bay SATA): $209.99

UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus (4-Bay SATA): $429.99 (15% Off, $364.99)

The series is launching in the US via multiple channels, including Amazon, UGREEN.com, and selected regional retail partners.

About UGREEN

Since 2012, UGREEN products have seamlessly integrated into millions of people’s lives, supporting them at home, work, and on the road. From fast charging to smart storage, UGREEN continually provides reliability and performance you can depend on. With a user-focused approach at its core, the brand has earned the trust of over 200 million users worldwide.