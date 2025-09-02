Vermiculus and GreySpark Publish Insight Report on Unlocking Efficiency in Collateral Management through Tokenization

Vermiculus Financial Technology, a leading provider of modern technology for exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs, has engaged with GreySpark Partners to release a new insight report, Unlocking Efficiency in Collateral Management.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The article highlights how collateral management and settlement remain persistent pain points in the trade lifecycle, especially as markets become larger, more globalised, and increasingly complex. It explores why distributed ledger technology has yet to deliver on its promises for post-trade efficiency, and it outlines a more practical approach: tokenization, digital representation of assets, within a robust, centralized, and scalable architecture.

In connection with the article, Vermiculus presents its Collateral Management System, a proven solution already integrated into critical clearing- and risk system infrastructures. Built on a modular microservices architecture, the system enables real-time collateral operations, seamless integration with market participants, and the flexibility to adapt to evolving instruments and regulations.

“Collateral management is at the centre of today’s market efficiency challenge. By combining GreySpark’s industry insight with our proven technology, we are showing the market a practical way forward,” said Lars-Göran Larsson, Industry Expert at Vermiculus.

The article also underscores how CCPs are uniquely positioned to lead innovation in collateral management, given their established role in market stability. With access to technology that is scalable, secure, and built for high-performance operations, CCPs can unlock efficiency while safeguarding the financial system.

The joint insight report, Unlocking Efficiency in Collateral Management, is now available for download.

About Vermiculus Financial Technology

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides cutting-edge trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus’ solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions. With decades of accumulated knowledge and expertise, the team has previously completed 75+ projects for the world’s largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs.

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Hedenstierna – PR & Communications

Vermiculus Financial Technology

Tel +46-(0)73 622 24 54

amelie.hedenstierna@vermiculus.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/vermiculus-and-greyspark-publish-insight-report-on-unlocking-efficiency-in-collateral-management-thr,c4228081

The following files are available for download: