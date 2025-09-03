ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fleet Space Technologies, Australia’s leading space exploration company, and Australia’s F1 Academy phenom, Joanne Ciconte, announced a brand partnership to elevate Australian women fearlessly driving innovation in high-performance STEM fields. Connecting two of Australia’s leading pioneers in space exploration and motorsports, this partnership aims to highlight the rise of women leaders in high-performance STEM fields and how real-time data is fueling rapid advances in aerospace, exploration, and motorsport technology.

“All Systems Go”: Fleet Space & Australia’s F1 Phenom Joanne Ciconte Announce Brand Partnership

“This partnership with Fleet Space is incredibly exciting because it brings together two worlds I’m passionate about – pushing the limits of technology and breaking new ground for women in applied STEM fields,” said F1 Academy driver, Joanne Ciconte. “Fleet Space’s historic contributions to Australia’s space heritage and relentless innovation in space technology reflects my drive to become Australia’s first female F1 driver; fueled by a passion for speed, precision, and exploration. Together, we’re showing what’s possible when you challenge boundaries and open new paths for the next generation.”

From winning Australian Karting Championship Pink Plate to becoming the youngest driver on the 2025 F1 Academy grid after a single-seater debut season in Europe – Joanne’s journey to become one of the 18 fastest women on the planet is unlike any other in motorsports. Her bold embrace of the new single-seater technology and data-driven learning has been a key accelerator for Joanne’s growth – delivering her first points at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia in April. Co-Founder & CEO of Fleet Space, Flavia Tata Nardini, uniquely relates to Joanne’s meteoric rise in the F1 world.

An Italian aerospace engineer who worked on propulsion systems at the European Space Agency, Flavia founded Fleet Space and led the development of Australia’s first constellation of low Earth orbit satellites. Beginning as a dream born while building satellites in the garage with Co-Founder & Chief Exploration Officer, Matt Pearson, Fleet Space has grown to Australia’s most valuable space exploration company (A$800M) , recently unveiled its new 5300m2+ global headquarters and advanced manufacturing facility , and plans to send the first Australian-made technology to the Moon on Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 2 .

Fueling this growth are the same principles and systems engineers use in F1, aerospace, technology, and more to unlock new frontiers of performance: continuous learning loops with real-time data. These systems have driven world-changing breakthroughs in reusable rockets, self-driving vehicles, and F1’s ascension to the pinnacle of motorsports. Using space technology and agile geoscience solutions, Fleet Space built the world’s first system for global mining and resources companies to fuel faster, smarter, and cleaner mineral discovery with real-time data – making the cutting-edge methods of data-driven performance in F1 and aerospace practical in essential industries for Earth’s clean energy future.

“Joanne’s journey and F1’s rise as a data-driven sport mirrors the spirit that fuels us at Fleet Space – a fearless commitment to speed, precision, and learning as we unlock new frontiers of exploration on Earth, the Moon, and Mars. Breaking boundaries requires the same boldness to embrace risk, master cutting-edge technology, and create possibilities for others that didn’t exist before. As Fleet Space approaches its 10 year anniversary, we believe there is no limit to where curiosity, courage, and relentless drive can take the next generation – whether that’s the racetrack, low Earth orbit, or kilometres below our feet. Supporting world-class talent like Joanne as she rises to the pinnacle of her field is at the core of who we are: explorers.”

“The support from Fleet Space will open new doors for opportunity, access to additional physical and mental development along with more seat time – which is pivotal for any driver who wants to excel in racing,” Joanne said.

Starting in 2026, Joanne will debut a custom-made Fleet Space helmet with the company’s branding on the race suit, and gloves. To learn more about Joanne and Flavia’s mindset, learnings, and experience breaking boundaries in high-performance STEM fields where women are traditionally underrepresented, check out their conversation on Fleet Space’s Beyond Discovery podcast series – available to watch or listen here .

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space, Australia’s most valuable space exploration company (A$800M), is transforming data-driven mineral discovery and resource development with its agile geoscience platform, ExoSphere. Unifying proprietary satellites, rapid 3D multiphysics surveys, compute, and AI into a single workflow, Fleet Space’s AI-powered ExoSphere platform is used by mining industry leaders like Maaden, Rio Tinto, Barrick, and Gold Fields worldwide. For its breakthrough impact in the global resources sector, ExoSphere was named Innovation of the Year at the Mining Technology Excellence Awards 2025, following its $100M Series D and global expansion in 2024. Learn more at fleetspace.com .



“All Systems Go”: Fleet Space & Australia’s F1 Phenom Joanne Ciconte Announce Brand Partnership



“All Systems Go”: Fleet Space & Australia’s F1 Phenom Joanne Ciconte Announce Brand Partnership



Flavia Tata Nardini, Co-Founder & CEO of Fleet Space, and Joanne Ciconte, F1 Academy Driver



“All Systems Go”: Fleet Space & Australia’s F1 Phenom Joanne Ciconte Announce Brand Partnership

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2762893/Fleet_Space_F1_Academy_Joanne.mp4

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/fleet_space_joanne_ciconte.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/fleet_space_joanne_ciconte-1.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/fleet_space_joanne_flavia.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/fleet_space_joanne_in_fleet_space_helmet.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/fleet_space_logo.jpg