BDx Data Centers and HEXA Renewables Sign Strategic 50 MW Green Energy Deal Supporting Singapore-Malaysia Grid Decarbonization

BDx Data Centers ("BDx"), one of the leading data center operators in Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with HEXA Renewables, a regional leader in renewable energy. Together, the two companies will pioneer an innovative cross-border renewable energy model that will contribute at least 50MW of clean power to the Singapore–Malaysia energy grid. The collaboration directly addresses the challenges of sourcing renewable energy in Singapore by enabling and funding the development of new green energy projects in Malaysia. BDx's support provides the critical additionality that enables HEXA Renewables to accelerate these projects, injecting renewable power into the regional grid that might not have been feasible otherwise.

With Singapore projected to add at least 300MW of new data center capacity, this cross-border collaboration introduces an innovative decarbonization model for the region and reinforces both companies’ commitment to driving sustainability and long-term impact at scale.

BDx operates CGK4, Indonesia’s first Sovereign AI data center campus, currently powered by renewable energy and certified by NVIDIA under the DGX-Ready Data Center program. This positions BDx at the forefront of delivering advanced AI infrastructure while maintaining sustainability at its core.

“Performance and environmental responsibility are not mutually exclusive,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO, BDx Data Centers. “Our partnership with HEXA Renewables aligns hyperscale data center growth with renewable energy, setting a new standard for cross-border collaboration in the digital infrastructure space.

“AI has caused an explosion in digital needs, and with it, requirements from digital infrastructures. With Singapore expected to add over 300 MW of capacity in the near term, this move puts sustainability at the center of that expansion. This is a key milestone in supporting Singapore’s, and more broadly, the region’s climate ambitions,” added Srivastava.

“As Singapore advances its Green Plan 2030, the private sector must lead by example,” said Vince Choi, CEO, HEXA Renewables. “Our partnership with BDx represents a meaningful step in cross-border energy cooperation. It supports national sustainability goals while showcasing the power of regional collaboration in accelerating the energy transition.”

BDx aims to deploy 1 gigawatt (GW) of capacity across the region. Its partnership with HEXA Renewables forms part of its broader sustainability strategy to build a fully green-powered digital infrastructure network. The company is actively exploring similar renewable energy initiatives in every market it operates in, reinforcing its commitment to driving environmentally responsible data center growth across Asia and beyond.

Meanwhile, HEXA Renewables, which is an independent energy producer operating in wind, solar and battery power, aims to develop, own and operate up to 5 GW of renewable energy power generation and battery storage projects in the Asia Pacific region. The company targets an aggregate investment of US$5 billion in the coming years.

About BDx Data Centers

BDx Data Centers is a leading cloud-and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions provider that serves enterprises and hyperscalers across fast-growing markets in Asia. BDx Data Center footprint extends across Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Taiwan region and Mainland China, having a total deployment potential of 750MW data center capacity. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx Data Centers operates ultra-modern colocation and edge facilities across the region for customers to accelerate their digitalization initiatives. BDx Data Centers goes beyond providing highly efficient space and power, and delivers advanced, tailor-made services, designed with renewable resources. As Asia surges ahead in its digital journey, BDx Data Centers remains a steadfast partner, lighting the way with secure, scalable, and sustainable data solutions. BDx Data Centers is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on digital infrastructure, energy, utilities, and transport investments across the globe.

For more information, visit www.bdxworld.com.

About HEXA Renewables

HEXA Renewables is an Asia-based Independent Power Producer (IPP) and is fast evolving as a leading name in the clean energy landscape. Launched by global infrastructure investment manager, I Squared Capital, we feature as catalysts in the energy transition by developing, building and operating cutting-edge renewable energy projects. HEXA Renewables invests across Taiwan region, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and India. HEXA Renewables aims to develop, own and operate up to 5 GW of renewable energy power generation and battery storage projects in the Asia Pacific region, targeting an aggregate investment of $5 billion in the coming years.