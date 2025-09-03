BusinessFocus Business Award 2025 Political and Business Leaders Witness 22 Award-Winning Companies

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

The 5th BusinessFocus Business Award ceremony, hosted by PressLogic ‘s premier business and finance platform, BusinessFocus , concluded successfully on 29 August at the Hong Kong Football Club. The event celebrated and congratulated 22 award-winning companies. This year’s awards were designed to honor outstanding enterprises and exceptional brands that have made significant contributions to Hong Kong’s economic and social development while actively embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data technologies.



BusinessFocus Business Award 2025 Political and Business Leaders Collaborate to Lead a New Era of Data Empowerment for Intelligent Marketing

Annual Theme: Data Empowerment, Leading a New Era of Intelligent Marketing

In today’s world, where the AI wave is sweeping the globe and disrupting traditional business models, this year’s event was themed “Data Empowerment: Leading a New Era of Intelligent Marketing.” AI is no longer just a technological breakthrough; it is the core driving force reshaping the future of all industries. The organizers hope that through the BusinessFocus Business Award platform, more enterprises will be inspired to break traditional boundaries, integrate AI into their strategies, and use data insights to lead innovation, ultimately contributing to the prosperous development of Hong Kong’s economy.

Leaders Gather to Analyze Frontier Trends

In the presence of over 120 political and business leaders and industry elites, the ceremony honored 22 companies, the largest number of award winners in the five-year history of the event. It was a great honor to witness the past efforts and achievements of these companies and welcome their year of success. The lineup of Guests of Honour was also stellar.

In his welcoming speech, Mr. Ryan Cheung, Founder & CEO of PressLogic, stated that the company’s vision is to empower all industries with data and AI. He emphasized, “Today, embracing and applying AI is no longer an option—it is critical for a business’s survival. In the world of commerce, wherever there is profit, new AI-driven enterprises will continue to disrupt traditional industries, separating the strong from the weak.” He also shared how PressLogic started as a data analytics company and has since successfully founded multiple data-driven media brands over nine years, expressing his gratitude for the support from the innovation and technology ecosystem, Cyberport, HKSTP and investors. He also used the opportunity to announce the company’s strategic acquisition of Baby Kingdom , one of Hong Kong’s largest, most active, and longest-standing online parenting communities. He hopes its massive database will bring greater value to clients and society, and he concluded by congratulating all the 22 award winners.

“The HKSAR Government has consistently supported innovation, technology, and AI development,” said Ms. Lillian Cheong, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of HKSAR Government, in her address. “The government places a high priority on AI development, designating it as a key industry. We’ve introduced a series of multi-pronged measures to support the business community in their digital transformation through AI, including our ‘Smart Government and Smart City’ initiatives. The first phase of the Cyberport AI Supercomputing Centre is now operational, meeting the strong demand for computing power in the local community. Last year, the government launched a $3 billion AI funding scheme, and we are now preparing to establish the Hong Kong Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research to focus on innovative R&D, commercialization of mid-to-downstream outcomes, and industrial applications. This will facilitate cross-sector collaboration among industry, academia, and research. Furthermore, we have introduced a $500 million ‘Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme’ to accelerate the digital transformation of SMEs and enhance their competitiveness.” She expressed her hope that this series of policies and measures would further unleash Hong Kong’s AI potential and create more development opportunities and space for the business community.

In his speech, Mr. Nicholas Chan, a Member of the National People’s Congress and Board Member of Cyberport, stated that Hong Kong should leverage the unique advantages of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ to follow the national ‘AI+’ and ‘new quality productive forces’ policies, achieving ‘corner overtaking’ in new areas. He explained, “How do we achieve corner overtaking? We must follow national policies, AI plus new productive forces, and create a new lane for ourselves to run in, and even achieve corner overtaking.” He encouraged the entrepreneurs in attendance to reflect on “what the world is lacking” and to bravely innovate using resources such as the Cyberport AI Supercomputing Centre and government funding. He expressed his hope that the award winners would engage in more exchanges and work together to take their businesses global.

Mr. Hendrick Sin, a Member of the National People’s Congress and Chairman of the HKSAR Government’s AI Funding Scheme Committee, said from an investor’s perspective that witnessing PressLogic’s growth was a story of hard work and determination, a “Lion Rock spirit” story. He said, “PressLogic is a classic Hong Kong entrepreneurial story; in fact, it is a story of the Lion Rock spirit.” He affirmed that the HKSAR Government’s innovation and technology blueprint and substantial funding have provided the nourishment for the industry’s success. As the Chairman of the AI Funding Scheme Committee, he was pleased to see the high utilization rate of the Cyberport AI Supercomputing Centre, which proves strong market demand, and he believes that the awards serve a legacy-building role, motivating more businesses to succeed.

Ms. Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP, said in her speech that the theme of this year’s awards aligns perfectly with HKSTP’s philosophy of “Leading Innovation, Achieving More.” She also expressed her pride in PressLogic becoming one of HKSTP’s elite companies. She introduced HKSTP as a cradle of innovation, noting that the park has gathered over 2,400 companies, of which more than 500 are engaged in AI-related work. She stated that the award-winning companies have proven that data and technology can be transformed into wisdom and innovative value, and she concluded by encouraging all sectors to continue “using data as a wing and innovation as a force” to drive Hong Kong’s economic development.

BusinessFocus Business Award 2025: List of 22 Award-Winning Companies

After a comprehensive evaluation by the professional judging panel, 22 award-winning companies were selected. The winners span various fields, including ESG, listed companies, real estate, finance, innovation and technology, airlines, retail, home goods, culture and entertainment, professional services, and medical aesthetics, fully showcasing the diverse strengths of Hong Kong’s enterprises.

Excellence in Sustainable Development Enterprise Award – Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Outstanding Annual Excellence in Property Management Award – Savills Property Management Limited

Outstanding Annual Excellence in Facilities Management Award – Guardian Property Management Limited

Excellence in FinTech Solutions Award – AsiaPay (HK) Limited

Outstanding Annual Credit Card Rewards Award – BOC Credit Card

Excellence in Credit Institution Award – PrimeCredit Limited

Outstanding Annual Airline Brand Award – CATHAY PACIFIC

Excellence in Green Enterprise and ESG Award – Chow Sang Sang Jewellery Company Limited

Excellence in Annual Beauty Retail Experience Award – Watsons

Excellence in Bedding Brand Award – Casablanca

Excellence in Smart Color Technology Award – Nippon Paint (H.K.)

Outstanding Landmark of the Year – Sports and Entertainment – Kai Tak Sports Park

Outstanding Conservation and Education Institution Award – Ocean Park

Excellence in Innovative Employees Benefits Technology Award – AIA HK & Macau

Excellence in Corporate Culture Consulting Services Award – ROSY SKY Employee Engagement Agency

Excellence in Personalized Professional Medical Aesthetic Services Award – TopGlow

Excellence in Medical Aesthetics Center Award – AS Medical

Excellence in Trusted Medical Platform Award – Fastmed

Cheers to All Supporting Organizations:

The successful organization of the “BusinessFocus Business Award 2025” was made possible by the strong support of various leading organizations, including (in no particular order): Cyberport , Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation , Environmental, Social and Governance Consortium , The Federation of Hong Kong Industries , Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing , Hong Kong Design Centre , Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director Association , Hong Kong Productivity Council ESG one , Internet Professional Association , Smart City Consortium , The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies , Hong Kong Youth Elites .

Official Press Release Partner: PR Newswire, a Cision company

The organizers of the 5th “BusinessFocus Business Award” sincerely thank the leaders of the political and business communities for their strong support. Let’s work together to lead a new era of data empowerment in the future!

About PressLogic | Using Social Media, AI, and Data to Create Greater Possibilities for Brands

Founded in Hong Kong in 2016, PressLogic is a new-generation ad-tech ecosystem group. We specialize in integrating content creation, data analysis, AI technology, and end-to-end marketing strategies. Through technology and data, we precisely drive content value and business conversion, providing brands with one-stop solutions.

Our business spans across 7 major markets in Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), South Korea, India, and Shenzhen (China). Our team is composed of over 200 marketing and technology professionals, and we have established a complete ecosystem of advertisement technology, and analysis capabilities. Our content matrix covers 9 vertical media brands, with a cumulative following of over 20 million fans and a monthly content reach exceeding 500 million, and we continue to expand rapidly.

Our media brands cover multiple lifestyle areas, including:

Women’s Lifestyle and Fashion ( GirlStyle , TopBeauty , POPLADY )

, , ) Business, Investment, Finance, Technology and Start Ups ( BusinessFocus )

) Parenting and Education ( MamiDaily )

) Healthy Living ( UrbanLife Health )

) Entertainment, Travel and Dining ( HolidaySmart )

) Pet Culture ( PetCity )

) Korean Pop Culture ( Kdaily )

In 2023, we were honored with the Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast 500 Award (AI Software Category) and were successfully selected for the Hong Kong Science Park’s “Elite Nurturing Programme” (Information and Communications Technology field). These achievements are a testament to our deep integration and innovative strength in technology, content, and performance.

About BusinessFocus

BusinessFocus is a fast-growing online magazine under PressLogic. It is Hong Kong’s largest online business and financial information platform ecosystem, providing management professionals, tech enthusiasts, startup explorers, and entrepreneurs with innovative business, investment, technology information, and entrepreneurial inspiration. BusinessFocus has established social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, with a total social media following of over 1.2 million and a monthly organic social media reach exceeding 20 million, making it one of the leading business and financial information platforms in Hong Kong and Asia.

