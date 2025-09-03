Cyber Creation Ventures × Institute of AI4Sci, PKU: Cybernova Accelerator Redefines the AI Research-to-Market Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cyber Creation Ventures (CCV) and the Institute of AI for Science, Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School (Institute of AI4Sci, PKU) proudly announce the launch of the Cybernova Accelerator—a dedicated platform designed to accelerate the commercialization of AI-driven scientific research. By combining a systematic end-to-end framework with an open, collaborative ecosystem, Cybernova aims to fast-track transformative technologies from the lab to the market and reshape the global research-to-market landscape.

Why Build a New Research-to-Market Ecosystem?

The creation of Cybernova Accelerator stems from a shared strategic vision between CCV and the Institute of AI4Sci, PKU: to close the gap between academic breakthroughs and real-world applications.

Academic Innovation : The Institute of AI4Sci, PKU is a leading research hub in AI+Science with a strong track record in technology transfer, world-class researchers, and robust reserves of cutting-edge technologies.

: The Institute of AI4Sci, PKU is a leading research hub in AI+Science with a strong track record in technology transfer, world-class researchers, and robust reserves of cutting-edge technologies. Commercial Empowerment: CCV, as a global early-stage technology investment firm, brings extensive expertise in commercialization, industry integration, and capital acceleration, supported by its international network and investment track record.

Together, both parties believe that integrating academic discovery with entrepreneurial acceleration will enable them to identify, nurture, and scale AI research projects with transformative global impact.

How Does Cybernova Redefine the Research-to-Market Pathway?

Cybernova Accelerator establishes a comprehensive, end-to-end mechanism that supports projects at every stage of their journey from scientific discovery to industrial deployment:

Rigorous Technology Validation – Led by the Institute of AI4Sci, PKU, ensuring scientific breakthroughs undergo systematic academic and technical evaluation.

– Led by the Institute of AI4Sci, PKU, ensuring scientific breakthroughs undergo systematic academic and technical evaluation. Commercial Empowerment – Driven by CCV’s expertise in market validation, business model design, and financing connections, enabling projects to secure both industry recognition and capital support.

– Driven by CCV’s expertise in market validation, business model design, and financing connections, enabling projects to secure both industry recognition and capital support. End-to-End Market Acceleration – Jointly advanced by both parties through industrial deployment, ecosystem partnerships, and global events, fast-tracking the pathway from lab innovation to real-world adoption.

Beyond the mechanism, Cybernova fosters an open innovation ecosystem by uniting academic mentors, industry leaders, investors, and policy resources. Selected projects will receive mentorship, technical guidance, market entry strategies, and financing opportunities within a sustainable and inclusive environment.

To further amplify its impact, Cybernova will host flagship events such as the annual Cybernova Demo Day and the AI Research Industrialization Summit, alongside regular project roadshows, technology sharing sessions, and industry matchmaking events. These platforms will showcase breakthroughs, facilitate collaboration, and accelerate the journey from lab to market.

A Bold Step Toward Global Innovation

As a transformative bridge between academia and industry, Cybernova represents a bold step in redefining the commercialization model for scientific research. With its integrated mechanism and global reach, the platform aims to incubate technology projects with worldwide influence and accelerate their journey from research to market.

About Cyber Creation Ventures (CCV)

Cyber Creation Ventures (CCV) is a global venture capital firm specializing in early-stage technology investments, rooted in Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial ethos and the legacy of KPCB. Founded by Wei Zhou, former Managing Partner of KPCB China, alongside the original technology investment team, CCV operates across Singapore, Silicon Valley, and Beijing with assets under management approaching $2 billion.

With extensive entrepreneurial and investment experience, CCV has achieved a 35% unicorn formation rate within its first decade, leading Series A rounds for 80% of its portfolio companies. Its investments span pioneering companies such as JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), VenusTech (002439), Rong360 (NYSE:JT), Perfect Corp (NYSE:PERF), Arrail Dental (HKSE:06639), and many others across frontier technology sectors.

CCV’s partners have been consistently recognized among Forbes’ Top 100 Most Influential Global Chinese, Caijing’s Top 50 Global Chinese Venture Capitalists, and Fortune’s Top 30 Most Influential Investors of the Year, underscoring its leadership in shaping the global venture capital landscape.

About the Institute of AI4Sci, PKU

The Institute of AI for Science, Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School (Institute of AI4Sci, PKU) was established to serve China’s national strategy and the innovation ecosystem of the Greater Bay Area. With a mission to integrate research, industry, and education, it focuses on strategic fields such as AI for Science (drug discovery, protein modeling), large language models, efficient generative AI, embodied AI and algorithm-chip co-design.

The institute brings together internationally renowned scholars, including Academicians Wei-Nan E and Jin Zhang, recipients of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, and global experts from the US, Singapore, and beyond. Equipped with advanced infrastructure such as the “Peng Cheng Cloud Brain” supercomputing cluster and specialized scientific data centers, it supports startups and enterprises in overcoming early-stage technical and resource challenges, accelerating the commercialization of cutting-edge innovation.