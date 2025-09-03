Family Offices Navigate Sustainable Finance Opportunities in a Shifting Global Landscape

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sustainable Finance Initiative’s recent survey conducted with 144 family office representatives from around the world, shows continued commitment to sustainable investment despite ongoing political and financial uncertainties. Over 90% of respondents have allocated some part of their portfolio to sustainable investments. The findings also show encouraging signals that for nearly six in ten (57%), sustainable investment represents at least 10% of their portfolio. Nearly one in five (17%) allocate more than half of their portfolio to sustainable opportunities.

“These results show real and genuine commitment to sustainable investment,” said Katy Yung, CEO, Sustainable Finance Initiative. “Our survey in 2024 showed promise, but these figures demonstrate that family offices have not only maintained their focus, but have refined their strategies to capture the twin benefits of social impact and robust returns. Our community’s resilience exemplifies the forward–thinking approach that continues to drive this sector.”

The primary drivers behind family offices’ commitment to impact investing have also remained constant. Last year’s survey showed a desire amongst family offices to address sustainable development challenges, alongside supporting ventures, with the generation of financial returns cited as the third most important factor. This year, there is a sustained strong commitment to addressing social and environmental challenges, as evidenced by the continued popularity in sustainable investment, whilst the pursuit of attractive financial returns remains an important driver.

Taken alongside portfolio performance data – where a majority reported that their portfolios had met or exceeded benchmark expectations – this underscores that the dual objectives of sustainability and strong financial performance are achievable.

Looking at geographical investment trends, the latest data reveals that Asia Pacific continues to be a high priority, with 42% of all votes ranking the region as their primary area of investment. This distinct regional focus reflects both the unique opportunities in the area and the urgency of addressing environmental and societal challenges through targeted impact finance.

When it comes to thematic interests, last year the top three investment themes were food and agriculture, circularity and innovative materials, and healthcare. This year the picture has evolved slightly: nature-based solutions, biodiversity and regenerative practices now take top spot, followed by food and agriculture, and healthcare. The data suggests that whilst food security and health remain vital, capital owners are increasingly realising the power of natural regeneration, not only in securing long-term societal benefits, but also as a cost-effective and readily accessible suite of climate change solutions.

Looking at asset allocation, family offices continue to lean towards alternative investment strategies. This year’s survey shows that venture capital and private equity remain the most popular asset classes, with a quarter (25%) of all votes choosing this strategy. Direct investment into ventures is a close second with 22%.

Wrapping up the results, Yung concluded: “From last year’s early signals to this year’s robust and refined data, our findings underscore the dynamism and determination of family offices in Asia Pacific. The evolution in geographic focus, thematic priorities and asset allocation speaks to a maturing investment approach that marries societal impact with financial rigour. As we move into the final months of 2025 and look ahead to 2026, I am confident these trends will drive even greater positive change for investors and society alike.”

Please download the survey report here.

About Sustainable Finance Initiative

Sustainable Finance Initiative ‘SFi’ is a global platform created by and for Asia Pacific-focused private investors and changemakers, who believe in mobilising private capital for positive impact. They advise, guide and collaborate with impact driven family offices, asset owners, private investors, and financial services professionals to best position their capital for profit and purpose.