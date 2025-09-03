Hyundai Mobis to Showcase Mobility Technologies at IAA Mobility 2025

Hyundai Mobis is participating in the ‘IAA Mobility’ in Munich, Germany , for the third consecutive time, supporting growth in European orders with customized sales of electrification solutions.

It will operate a private booth showcasing over 20 innovative products for global automakers under the theme ‘Deeper Look to Progress.’

Since its first participation in IAA Mobility in 2021, sales in Europe have increased by over 30%… A media session will be held on the 9th to reveal the direction of future core technologies.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is participating in Europe’s largest mobility show, IAA, for the third consecutive time to showcase its future mobility vision and technology strategy. Based on its portfolio of next-generation core technologies, such as electrification and electronics, the company aims to prove its technological competitiveness in Europe and translate this into global core technology orders.



Aerial view of Hyundai Mobis’ exhibition booth at the IAA Mobility 2025

Under the concept of “Deeper Look to Progress,” Hyundai Mobis is once again showcasing its technological innovations that are leading the advancement and change of future mobility to the European market. The company has designed its exhibition space to operate both public and private booths simultaneously by separating its core target audiences under a “two-track strategy.”

In the public space, the company will exhibit Kia’s flagship electric vehicle EV9 equipped with Hyundai Mobis’ advanced automotive electronics technology, the “Holographic Windshield Display (HWD).” HWD is the company’s flagship display technology that uses a special film to transform the entire windshield into a screen, clearly displaying various UI elements such as driving information, navigation, and playlists. Hyundai Mobis is currently co-developing this technology with ZEISS, a global optical company based in Germany, targeting mass production by 2029.

Hyundai Mobis is placing greater emphasis on operating a private booth for global customers at IAA 2025. The aim is to provide a premium brand experience through product introductions tailored to global automakers, which are expected to directly lead to actual orders. To this end, the company will focus on effectively showcasing its future vision and core technologies by grouping its core technologies into three themes—’eco-friendly electrification,’ ‘integrated control solutions,’ and ‘visual-linked innovation technologies’—and presenting its future development roadmap.

Hyundai Mobis will first target global orders by highlighting its core technologies in integrated solutions that encompass electronics, chassis, and autonomous driving. The core of this strategy is an “integrated software-defined vehicle (SDV) solution” that combines software platforms and hardware products, centered on integrated control units for autonomous driving (Lv.2+) that are seeing growing demand in the European market. The company provides solutions that systematically implement next-generation mobility services such as cyber security, wireless communication updates, and system connectivity to enable integrated control of SDVs.

Hyundai Mobis also plans to showcase its extensive portfolio of battery systems, including electric vehicle battery systems (EV BSA), hybrid battery systems (HEV BSA), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV BSA), which represent its electrification capabilities. The company will also showcase the ‘EDU 3-in-1,’ which integrates the drive motor, inverter, and reducer into a single module, the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) with a diverse lineup tailored to vehicle specifications, and the ‘In-Wheel System,’ which integrates an electric motor, brakes, and gears into each wheel to enable independent four-wheel drive.

It also plans to showcase display and lamp innovation technologies, including the ‘M.VICS 6.0,’ a future-oriented digital cockpit that it has updated annually. M.VICS 6.0 is based on integrated control and the next-generation vehicle infotainment platform (MIS 2.0), and features cutting-edge IVI technologies such as a holographic windshield display and a ‘slideable display’ that allows the screen to move smoothly up and down, all integrated into the driver’s cockpit.

During the exhibition, Hyundai Mobis will invite major European automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz to highlight its competitive edge in various new technologies and mass production capabilities, and explore additional partnership opportunities. These customized sales activities are contributing to the expansion of Hyundai Mobis’ influence in the European market. Since its first participation in the IAA in 2021, Mobis’ sales in Europe have shown a steady upward trend, surpassing 8 trillion won last year compared to 5 trillion won in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis will hold a media session on the first day of the IAA 2025 exhibition, September 9, at the Yellow Forum (Hall A1) of Messe Munich Center. Axel Maschka, Head of Sales and Executive Vice President at Hyundai Mobis, will share insights on “Automotive Trends and Hyundai Mobis’ Leading Technology.”

