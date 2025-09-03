IBM Addresses the AI Adoption Gap with “Let’s create smarter business”

New brand campaign features voice of seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Lewis Hamilton in television spots

ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IBM (NYSE: IBM) today launched its newest brand campaign, “Let’s create smarter business.” Designed for the new era of enterprise AI, “Let’s create smarter business” spotlights IBM’s innovative approach to the application of emerging technologies as a means to make businesses more productive, efficient and agile.

The multi-platform campaign brings to life the many challenges and pressures business leaders face as they move from experimental AI pilots to real-world solutions that drive organization-wide value. Developed by the IBM Brand Marketing team and Ogilvy, “Let’s create smarter business” nods to the company’s long-standing commitment to progress and innovation on behalf of clients and partners.

From service and support to the many operating systems at the heart of how a business runs, a series of three new broadcast ads underscore the potential for expertly applied AI, hybrid cloud and quantum to change how work gets done.

Filmed by Adam Heshemi for Reset, the three broadcast ads feature voiceover by seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and Scuderia Ferrari HP driver Lewis Hamilton. As the Official Fan Engagement and Data Analytics Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, IBM recently introduced a completely redesigned Scuderia Ferrari mobile app that combines data and AI technologies to reimagine the digital fan experience. These same technologies are used by IBM clients across industries to achieve enhanced customer experiences, help their employees reach new levels of productivity and make more informed, data-driven business decisions.

“‘Let’s create smarter business’ communicates our ability to equip business leaders with the right perspective and products that will bridge the AI adoption gap, and deliver meaningful technology-driven gains that relieve the pressure of unmet expectations,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM. “This is more than a campaign. It’s a philosophy that IBM is embracing to transform companies into smarter businesses.”

“‘Let’s create smarter business’ is a fresh articulation of what IBM does best: understanding the real pressures business leaders face, and helping them turn complexity into clarity and technology into lasting impact,” said Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy. “Creatively, we wanted to keep it smart, simple and charming. There’s a quiet cheekiness to it. We’re speaking into the disillusionment that’s crept into the AI conversation, and making it clear that IBM sees exactly what’s going on – irony and all – and still knows how to build what matters.”

“Let’s create smarter business” is a strategic refresh and next evolution of “Let’s create,” which launched in 2022. The campaign also marks the return of iconic IBM brand equities such as the blue bars. The spots will debut during the US Open and run throughout 2025, including broadcast, digital out-of-home, print, web, social and digital video.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise.

IBM Corporation logo.

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2763163/Let_s_create_smarter_business___Irony.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2763165/Let_s_create_smarter_business___Jeremy.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2763164/Let_s_create_smarter_business___Right_There.mp4