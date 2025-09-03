JSAUX Showcases Upcoming Switch 2 Ecosystem Solutions Ahead of IFA Berlin 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JSAUX announced that it will be present to showcase its latest innovations for the Nintendo Switch 2 ecosystem at the IFA Media Preview Event on Thursday September 4, 2025 from 6:00-9:00 PM CET at the Messe Berlin Fairgrounds. You can find the booth near the south entrance hall, at table number 38. Media attendees will have the opportunity to experience JSAUX’s upcoming not-yet-launched products that includes the EnergyFlow All-in-one Charging Dock, the OmniCentro Charger Dock for Switch 2 and the ModCase Ultimate Kit.

Following the media preview event, JSAUX will be exhibiting at the IFA Berlin from September 5-9, 2025 in Hall 6.2b | Booth H6.2-103. Continuing to showcase JSAUX’s commitment on delivering innovative, reliable and user centric accessories, these accessories are designed to enhance gameplay and portability for Switch 2 users.

GP0507 EnergyFlow All-in-One Charging Dock for Switch 2

The EnergyFlow All-in-one Charging dock for the Switch 2’s design philosophy focuses on creating a streamlined multiplayer experience by consolidating all your controller charging into a singular hub. Built with large gaming sessions or families in mind, it prioritizes convenience and efficient power management.

Key Features:

Simultaneous charging for 4 Joy-Con 2 controllers and a Switch 2 Pro controller.

controllers and a controller. Integrated digital display for real-time status monitoring.

for real-time status monitoring. Compact, foldable design for easy transport and storage.

for easy transport and storage. Game card & SD card slots for secure accessory storage.

for secure accessory storage. Safe, universal compatibility with QC/PD standards and multi-layer protection.

HC6502 OmniCentro Charger Dock for Switch 2

The OmniCentro Charger Dock for Switch 2 is designed to combine high efficiency charging alongside a display output. It offers travel friendly options for players who want a seamless home or mobile setup by forgoing bulkier docking solutions.

Key Features:

4K@60Hz HDR HDMI for connecting directly to TVs and monitors while charging.

for connecting directly to TVs and monitors while charging. 65W USB-C host port ensures stable console performance.

ensures stable console performance. USB-A auxiliary port for charging smaller peripherals.

for charging smaller peripherals. Lightweight, GaN-based design ideal for travel.

ideal for travel. Built-in safety protections against overcurrent, overheating, and voltage fluctuations.

PC0121 – ModCase Ultimate Kit for Switch 2

The Modcase Ultimate Kit is designed to extend the Switch 2’s usability through a modular system that focuses on integrating protection, portability and ease of docking. Designed with extreme versatility in mind, it addresses the ever increasing demand for multifunctional accessories.

Key Features:

Durable protective case for everyday use.

for everyday use. Travel cover storing up to 8 cartridges.

storing up to 8 cartridges. MagSafe-compatible phone mount for dual-screen utility.

for dual-screen utility. Adjustable strap supporting accessories such as power banks.

supporting accessories such as power banks. Kickstand module for tabletop play.

for tabletop play. A Dock adapter stand with 4K60 HDR passthrough , one-handed console docking, and compatibility with protective cases up to 4mm.

with , one-handed console docking, and compatibility with protective cases up to 4mm. A Dock pass-through adapter with a silicone stand improves airflow and reduces screen temperature by up to 14°C.

JSAUX invites members of the press to preview these new innovations at the IFA Media Event and experience first-hand how the company is shaping the accessory ecosystem for the next generation of portable gaming.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX Gaming is the premium gaming-focused division of JSAUX, created to serve the growing community of handheld gamers worldwide. Since launching in 2016, the brand has become a category leader in accessories for popular devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally. Known for products that combine thoughtful design with everyday functionality — from modular protective cases to high-performance dock solutions — JSAUX Gaming continues to set the standard for innovation in handheld gaming gear.

In 2022, JSAUX Gaming rose to prominence as the go-to brand for Steam Deck accessories, and has since expanded its ecosystem to include the Switch 2, delivering modular solutions like the ModCase Ultimate Kit that redefine customization, protection, and performance. Backed by JSAUX’s legacy of quality and global reach, JSAUX Gaming now serves over 30 million users in more than 100 countries, with a mission to elevate every gaming moment through gear built for real-world use.