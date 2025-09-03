Monport Honors American Ingenuity This Labor Day with Savings on Advanced Laser Engraving Machines

New York, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In honor of Labor Day, Monport is recognizing the dedication of American workers, creators, and small businesses with a special five-day sale on its most popular laser engraving machines. From September 1 through September 6, 2025, customers can access exclusive discounts on Monport’s CO2 laser engravers, desktop CO2 laser engravers , fiber laser engravers , and laser engravers accessories —all designed to help hardworking people turn creativity into lasting results.

Celebrating Hard Work with Better Tools

Labor Day is a celebration of skill, effort, and innovation—the qualities that define American craftsmanship. For entrepreneurs, educators, and manufacturers, success often depends on having access to tools that deliver both precision and reliability. Monport’s laser engravers are engineered to help users transform effort into outcomes, whether creating custom jewelry, industrial parts, or classroom projects.

Making Precision More Accessible

Advanced engraving technology can be costly, creating barriers for small businesses and schools. Without it, opportunities to expand into metal engraving, wood cutting, or acrylic design may be lost. Monport’s Labor Day Sale helps bridge this gap, offering meaningful discounts to make professional-grade tools more accessible.

Tiered Labor Day Discounts

$400 OFF orders over $5,000

$200 OFF orders over $3,000

$100 OFF orders over $1,500

Labor Day Bonus: Customers who purchase a machine during the sale will also receive a pair of laser protective glasses at no extra cost, ensuring safer engraving right from the start.

Featured Laser Engraving Machines in the Labor Day Sale

GM Pro Series: MOPA Fiber Laser Power

The GM Pro Series is a MOPA fiber laser engraver built for professionals seeking versatility and precision. Its benefits include:

Automatic focus for faster setup and accuracy

for faster setup and accuracy Enhanced size to support larger-scale projects

to support larger-scale projects Superior precision for intricate designs

for intricate designs Color engraving capability on metals such as stainless steel and titanium

on metals such as stainless steel and titanium Durability and flexibility for long-term use across industries

During the Labor Day Sale, GM Pro models are available with a $200 discount , making this advanced system more attainable for U.S. businesses and makers.

Reno Series: Desktop Power with Industrial Features

Compact yet professional, the Reno Series provides desktop industrial performance with features such as:

Intelligent vision system for auto-fill and batch engraving

for auto-fill and batch engraving Precise focusing solution for detailed work

Labor Day discounts include:

Reno 45 – Save $100

Reno 45 Pro, 65 – Save $150

Reno 45 Pro Vision, 65 Pro – Save $200

Fiber Laser Engravers: Precision for Metal Applications

Monport’s fiber laser engravers are designed specifically for engraving metals, delivering crisp, permanent results on stainless steel, aluminum, brass, and more. These machines are widely used by jewelers, manufacturers, and small businesses creating custom products.

Statement from Monport

“This Labor Day, we honor the creativity, resilience, and dedication of our customers across the United States,” said Monport CEO. “From CO2 laser engravers for makers to MOPA fiber laser engravers for professionals, we are proud to provide tools that transform hard work into achievement.”

Why U.S. Businesses and Makers Choose Monport

CO2 Laser Engravers – Versatile for wood, acrylic, glass, and leather

– Versatile for wood, acrylic, glass, and leather Desktop CO2 Laser Engravers – Compact solutions for classrooms and workshops

– Compact solutions for classrooms and workshops Fiber Laser Engravers – Professional-grade performance for metal engraving.

– Professional-grade performance for Trusted Performance – Built for long-term precision and reliability

Event Details

The Monport Labor Day Sale begins September 1, 2025, and ends at midnight on September 6, 2025. Deals are available exclusively at www.monportlaser.com.

Powered by Innovation, Inspired by Hard Work

Monport’s story has always been shaped by the people who use its machines—small businesses, educators, and creators who put in the effort every day to turn ideas into reality. By designing CO2 laser engravers, desktop CO2 laser engravers, and MOPA fiber lasers that are both powerful and accessible, Monport continues to honor the dedication of its community.

This Labor Day, Monport celebrates the spirit of American workers—innovators who believe in building, crafting, and creating. With advanced engraving solutions that combine precision, durability, and flexibility, Monport remains committed to supporting those who move industries forward.

The Labor Day Sale is more than an event—it is a reminder of Monport’s mission: to deliver tools that help hardworking people achieve more, dream bigger, and prepare for the future of creative manufacturing.